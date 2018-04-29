ANAHEIM, Calif. — Gleyber Torres and Miguel Andujar have been linked since Torres’ arrival from the Cubs at the 2016 trade deadline.

They were touted prospects whom the Yankees, to use an often-used phrase of general manager Brian Cashman’s, were “dreaming on” to be infield fixtures in the future. It appears that future is now, a bit earlier than even the most optimistic might have predicted.

The 23-year-old Andujar has seized the opportunity that came his way when Brandon Drury went to the disabled list with blurry vision and migraines. Andujar is playing well enough in the field and producing otherworldly numbers at the plate. Even with Drury making steady progress in his rehab, it seems highly unlikely Andujar will be dislodged from third base anytime soon.

Entering Sunday night’s game against the Angels, the righthanded-hitting Andujar had recorded an extra-base hit in 10 of his previous 12 games, going 21-for-49 (.429) with three homers, one triple and 12 doubles. He is tied for the major-league lead in doubles, and his 18 extra-base hits through 24 career games rank fourth all-time.

“I worked really hard for this,” Andujar said through his translator after collecting three hits, including a double, in Saturday night’s 11-1 victory. “Surprised? I don’t see it like that because I’ve been training very hard to be here, to help the team. You never want to lose focus of what you need to do and how you prepare yourself to do your job.”

The 21-year-old Torres, who made his big-league debut the previous Sunday, has looked equally comfortable at the plate and at second base. A shortstop much of his life, the transition to second has been seamless. Though not as spectacular as Andujar — few, other than Didi Gregorius, have been of late — the righthanded-hitting Torres has been just fine with the bat, entering Sunday 8-for-27 (.293) with two doubles.

Torres smiled Saturday when asked if he’s found anything “tough” about his first week in the big leagues.

“No, not really,” Torres said. “I mean, I worked five years, six years to be here. I got the opportunity, and most important for me is to enjoy right now, enjoy every day and help my team.”

That each mentioned his work to get to the big leagues is not a coincidence. Carlos Mendoza, the Yankees’ infield coach, worked with both players in the Yankees’ minor-league system as an infield instructor.

“That’s a credit to them because they’re always looking for work, always looking to improve their game offensively and defensively,” Mendoza said. “The preparation is the same since I had them in the minor leagues.”

During spring training, on more mornings than not Torres and Andujar were among those doing early work with Mendoza on one of the back fields in Tampa.

“Their preparation is really, really good,” Mendoza said. “The quality of their work offensively and defensively [is consistent], and they’re going out there with confidence because they know they’re prepared. And they’re going out there and having fun.”

Mendoza wouldn’t say he was surprised at the pair’s concurrent success so early in their careers.

“You could see it in the minor leagues,” Mendoza said, again using “confidence” in his answer. “We know the tools they have and the ability to make adjustments. But to see it that quick here . . . ”

Mendoza paused and smiled.

“It’s good to see, put it that way,” he said. “It’s fun that we’re winning games and they’re a big part of what we’re doing right now.”