Yankees' Rougned Odor goes on injured list with left knee sprain

Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor scores behind Houston

Yankees second baseman Rougned Odor scores behind Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado on a throwing error by third baseman Alex Bregman during the third inning of an MLB baseball game at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
It could have been far worse – and initially looked far worse – for Rougned Odor.

Still, the second baseman, who had an ugly collision at the plate with Astros catcher Martin Maldonado Tuesday night, was placed on the injured list Wednesday with a left knee sprain.

Righty prospect Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Aaron Boone said Wednesday afternoon Odor would be evaluated later that night by team physician Christopher Ahmad and at that point "we should know" more regarding a time frame for the infielder’s return.

 

"He does have that minor strain," Boone said. "I think all things considered, we kind of lucked out."

Odor was injured on a play at home when he chose not to slide and his left knee and ankle appeared to wrench awkwardly as he stepped on the plate while, at the same time, his knee hit Maldonado square on the left side of his head and shoulder. Maldonado, who also hit the ground hard after the play, was diagnosed with a injured trapezius muscle rather than a concussion.

"I was pretty concerned," Boone said of his knee-jerk reaction when he saw Odor go down. "I think it (the IL stint) will be on the shorter side. I don’t want to speculate until Dr. Ahmad kind of gives that prognosis, but I don’t think it’s going to be something that’s too long."

Cole faces Astros

Gerrit Cole on Thursday will take on the team he went 35-10 with a 2.68 ERA for in 2018-19. The ace righthander did not offer much in the way of reaction to the way some of his former teammates, Jose Altuve especially, were treated Tuesday night by a hostile Stadium crowd.

"I think it was an emotional night for everybody that was involved," Cole said. "I think there was emotion on our side…and the fans have their emotions that they need to express. It is what it is."

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

