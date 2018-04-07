Aaron Boone called what happened during the Yankees’ 14-inning loss to the Orioles Friday night at Yankee Stadium “as unique a night that you’re going to have in the game with guys dropping and guys going down.”

The manager and the team were dealing with the aftershocks Saturday after four players had to leave with assorted injuries and ailments, the latest in a long list of early health problems.

The Yankees put CC Sabathia on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hip after the lefty lasted just four innings. Third baseman Brandon Drury also went on the 10-day DL after experiencing severe migraines and blurred vision. Gary Sanchez wasn’t behind the plate for the latest game after suffering from cramping in his right calf. Infielder/outfielder Tyler Wade also sat out due to flu-like symptoms.

The bullpen got chewed up in the extra-inning marathon, so righthanders Luis Cessa and Domingo German were called up from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and righty reliever Jonathan Holder was sent down. Infielder/outfielder Jace Peterson was also summoned and immediately inserted as the leftfielder.

Cessa and German are the two fill-in candidates for Sabathia. Boone called the DL stint “just a cautious move obviously being with some need now with some arms.”

“I don’t think he wanted to go on the DL, certainly,” Boone said. “But I also think there’s a level of understanding there, just understanding the roster crunch we’re in. And the thing with the new 10-day DL, it’s different (from) in the past from the 15. So assuming everything is OK, hopefully it’s a situation where he just misses one start and this isn’t the end of the world.”

Boone said the Yankees are “very concerned” about Drury, who had to leave for a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. Tests are coming Monday. Miguel Andujar started at third, but Boone also mentioned two other options there, Ronald Torreyes and Wade when he’s healthy again.

Wade was feeling a little better.

“Hopefully, it’s something that’s not too long with him,” Boone said.

But Wade conducted an interview at a distance from reporters. He had a cold dating to the opening series in Toronto. He thought playing in continued chilly conditions kept him from shaking it. He began getting the shakes Friday night and was dry heaving between innings. He came out after eight and received an IV.

“I felt like I was hurting the team more than helping,” Wade said. “I had to say something.”

Sanchez departed during a Baltimore at-bat in the 14th. Boone said he’s “doing pretty well.”

“He’s walking normally,” Boone said. “He’s tired from (Friday) night, obviously. Maybe just cramping and stuff . . . Hoping we avoided something. When I first looked down there and he’s down, obviously there’s a lot of concern. At this point, it appears to be minor.”

In addition, Aroldis Chapman’s velocity was down during Friday night’s appearance. But Boone believes the closer is OK physically.

Aaron Hicks’ issue appears to be all right. Barring any setback, the outfielder is close to returning from his right intercostal muscle strain.

“He’s felt good every day,” Boone said. “He’s progressed . . . So we do feel good about him being back early or in the middle of next week. Hopefully, that’s the case because he’s someone we really miss right now.”