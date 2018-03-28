Five things about the 2018 Yankees

Encore, encore

How will two key Yankees, Aaron Judge and Luis Severino, respond after having full-season coming-out parties last season? Teams now have a complete book on how to attack them and seeing how they in turn adjust to those adjustments will be fascinating to watch.

A real Boone

Aaron Boone appears to have adjusted well to a seat he’s never before occupied in the game but there are unexpected experiences a Yankees manager has to handle only the regular season can bring.

Fitting in

Giancarlo Stanton arrived with a somewhat mixed reputation but he’s regularly made himself available to reporters and, far more important, seems to have easily blended into a clubhouse that players keep simultaneously ultra-loose and uber-professional.

Deal with it

One area GM Brian Cashman wanted to address over the winter but was unable to was adding depth to the rotation. However, every move doesn’t have to be made by Opening Day so expect a starter of some kind delivered before the trade deadline.

Pressure’s on

There’s no reason to think the Yankees won’t be able to handle the kind of pressure that comes with being a favorite but it does add a layer of intrigue to how the club, which still has plenty of youth, gets out of the gate.