Count Gerrit Cole among those who can’t get enough of Angels hitter/pitcher phenom Shohei Ohtani.

And, yes, the Yankees ace most certainly took note of Ohtani’s performance Sunday night when he hit 101 mph on the mound and launched a 450-foot homer.

"I’m a huge fan of Shohei Ohtani," Cole said, practically gushing, Monday afternoon. "What a magnificent talent."

Cole, scheduled to make his second start of the season Tuesday night against the Orioles, sounded as if he couldn’t wrap his head around what was more impressive — Ohtani’s velocity throwing pitches or the ability to hit them a long way.

"I mean, I certainly can throw the ball as hard as him but I can’t hit as far as he can," Cole said. "And there are certainly people who hit it as far as he can and can’t even throw it anywhere close to the way that he can throw it."

Cole recalled Angels star Mike Trout approaching him a number of years ago to tell him the hype surrounding Ohtani was real.

"He was like, ‘You’ve got to watch this guy’s BP,’" Cole said. "I snuck out for a couple [rounds], and it’s impressive. It’s impressive to all parts of the field. Pitching against him, certainly is a tough out. I only got to see him throw once, but he was firing like 93-mph splits, so that had me on the front of my seat as well."

Yankees add pitcher

The Yankees signed veteran lefthander Mike Montgomery, who spent spring training with the Mets before being released, to a minor-league deal, a source confirmed. The 31-year-old Montgomery, who has alternated between starter and reliever throughout his career, is 23-34 but with a 3.84 ERA in six big-league seasons.

Rare air

Michael King, who pitched six scoreless innings in relief Sunday, became the first Yankee to retire at least 16 consecutive batters in relief since Neil Allen against Oakland May 31, 1988 when he retired 19 straight.