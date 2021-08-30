ANAHEIM, Calif. – There are few things that can get veteran big-leaguers to act and sound like little-leaguers.

Shohei Ohtani is one of them.

That was on full display at this year’s All-Star Game in Denver where, among a collection of nothing but stars, Ohtani clearly shone the brightest.

‘I said, ‘Oh, Babe Ruth. Nice to meet you,' " Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter J.D. Martinez said in Denver. "Because that’s [who] he is. Who else has done it really? It’s impressive and it’s something that’s very difficult to do."

The two-way Ohtani, whom the Angels scratched from his scheduled start against the Yankees Tuesday night as he’s still experiencing soreness in his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch Saturday against the Padres, is 8-1 with a 3.00 ERA in 19 starts.

Ohtani, who pitches righty and hits lefty and is expected to be in the lineup as a hitter all series, entered Monday batting .264 with an AL-leading 41 homers, making him the hands-down favorite to win the American League MVP.

Tuesday’s starter Jameson Taillon, who saw Ohtani hit two home runs off him June 29, marvels at the 27-year-old, as just about everyone does.

"It’s hard to be an average big-leaguer, like it’s really hard to get up here and stick," Taillon said here Monday. "It’s super hard at this level just to even be average, and he’s well above average at two different things. It’s incredible."

Taillon said his main curiosity regarding Ohtani is the preparation he goes through on a daily basis.

"As a player, I just wonder, what does his work day look like?" Taillon said. "What meetings does he go to? How does he prepare to hit and pitch? How much time does he spend on each? It’s fascinating to me, just because I know, for me, being a starting pitcher in the big leagues, it’s a lot of work and you’re doing a lot of different things. So for him to be in the lineup every day…I saw last week he pitched, and then he was either hitting leadoff or second in a day game the next day. I know a day game after throwing the night before, I’m in the weight room, I’m getting a massage, I’m doing treatment, he’s out there, you know, leading off. So that’s fascinating."

Aaron Boone, who played 12 years in the majors, used the word "remarkable" while discussing Ohtani’s season.

"It’s hard to wrap my brain around it, honestly," Boone said. "I was actually having a conversation with [former Angel] Tim Salmon out on the field a little bit earlier [about] how it’s hard for us to relate as one-way players. Like, man, I can’t imagine having to worry about my arm and making sure I’m ready to pitch once a week and especially the quality starting pitcher that he is. But maybe in a lot of ways, obviously, he’s more talented than just about everyone…his talent is immense."

Boone: Booing a part of it

While not specifically addressing the Mets vs. their fans mess, Boone spoke generally about getting booed, which happened during his brief time a player in the Bronx and even in Cincinnati, where he played seven season and was quite popular.

"We’re human, you feel things, you hear things, whatever," Boone said. "But ultimately you can’t take your eye off the ball and what your job is…if you’re around this game long enough, that’s going to come with the territory. Part of being a pro and part of being a big-leaguer is you’ve got to be able to handle the ups and downs. The people that can handle that usually tend to survive a little bit better."

Yankees receive PTBNL

The Yankees announced Monday they had acquired righty Jason Parker from the Reds as the player to be named later from the July 27 trade that saw them send Luis Cessa and Justin Wilson to Cincinnati..Parker, 23, went 4-3 with a 4.05 ERA in 19 games (18 starts) this season in professional debut with Low-A Daytona.