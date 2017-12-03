Shohei Ohtani won’t be heading to the Bronx.

Ohtani told the Yankees, long considered one of the favorites to sign the Japanese two-way star, that they are out of the running for his services, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters Sunday.

Cashman spoke after rappelling down a building in Stamford, Connecticut, as part of an annual holiday event.

Ohtani, 23, a righthanded pitcher who bats lefthanded and regularly plays the outfield, has been called the “Babe Ruth of Japan” because of his ability to both hit and pitch.

Ohtani was posted on Friday and is available to all major-league clubs for a $20-million fee, which will go to his Japanese team, the Nippon Ham Fighters. Under the rules, the Yankees could have offered him a $3.5-million signing bonus, which is the second-most of any team. The Texas Rangers can offer him $3.53 million.

“He’s an exciting young talent and would fit perfectly with us,” Cashman said on Friday. “But unfortunately he would fit very well for everybody.”

Cashman said the Yankees were willing to let Ohtani pitch as a starter and hit on the days he is not starting.

Last week, the Yankees and other interested clubs submitted a detailed response to a getting-to-know-you questionnaire for Ohtani prepared by his representatives at CAA.

With Anthony Rieber