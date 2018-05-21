Slumping Didi Gregorius is back in the lineup

ARLINGTON, Texas – Didi Gregorius returned to the Yankees lineup Monday night after Aaron Boone gave the slumping shortstop a two-day break that was intended to be more mental than physical.

But the manager said Gregorius immediately breaking out of the 1-for-45 skid he brought into the night wasn’t something he was obsessing over.

“I’m excited that Didi’s back in our lineup and seeing him out at shortstop,” Boone said before the game. “I won’t get caught up one way or the other if he goes out and the results happen tonight or not. I know over time the results will be there and I’m confident of that. Excited he’s back because he makes us better when he’s in there.”

Gregorius hit cleanup, preceded by Brett Gardner, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

“I just felt like tonight against that team it’s better to space out the lefties a little bit,” Boone said.

Hot corner comfort

Wanting to give 3B Miguel Andujar a day off, Boone started Neil Walker at third, just the 18th career start there for the veteran and first since last Aug. 30 with Milwaukee. Boone said he had no concerns, a feeling fortified May 10 when Walker, after pinch hitting for Ronald Torreyes late in a May 10 game against Boston, made an impressive play on a ninth-inning grounder by Christian Vazquez.

“He just seemed very comfortable [there],” Boone said. “We feel really good he’s going to able to make the routine play over there. I’m not too worried.”

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Sunday special

As things currently line up, fans headed to Sunday’s game against the Angels at the Stadium will see Masahiro Tanaka, Monday night’s starter, take the mound against fellow countryman, and baseball’s biggest story to this point, two-way standout Shohei Ohtani.

“Obviously Ohtani has really burst on the scene as one of the talks of baseball,” Boone said. “I’m sure there will be a little extra buzz if it was Ohtani vs. Masa. If that happens, that’ll be fun to be a part of.”