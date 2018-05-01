HOUSTON — For now anyway, Aaron Boone has reversed his view of personal catchers for pitchers, something in the spring the Yankees manager said he was against.

Instead, in the near future the plan is for Austin Romine to catch Sonny Gray rather than Gary Sanchez.

“When the schedule makes sense and we can line up that off day for Gary, we’ll try to do that, especially as we try to build momentum with Sonny,” Boone said Tuesday.

Romine caught Gray Monday night, which turned out to be the pitcher’s best start of the season. The 28-year-old Gray, who brought a 7.71 ERA into the night, allowed two runs and four hits over six innings, which matched a season-high, in the Yankees’ 2-1 loss that snapped a nine-game winning streak.

Gray, 28, has never criticized Sanchez, and didn’t after Monday’s outing, but did praise Romine, with whom he’s had some success this season, a continuation of a trend established last year. Gray has a 3.92 ERA in four starts with Romine this year compared to 15.63 ERA in two starts with Sanchez.

In 2017 the righthander had a 1.45 ERA in three starts with Romine behind the plate compared to a 4.63 ERA in eight games with Sanchez catching him.

“Ro, I think he does a great job,” Gray said when asked if he thinks he has a good connection with Romine. “Yeah, I think so.”

Sanchez, who it should be pointed out catches the vast majority of the games for a rotation that entered Tuesday with a 3.77 ERA, fourth-lowest in the American League — can’t catch every game. So, Boone reasoned, it makes sense to pair Gray with a catcher he clearly feels more comfortable with.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Just really wanting to get Sonny jump-started,” Boone said. “And even before when I didn’t want to go personal catcher, I was still probably leaning toward [it] when it made sense schedule-wise, having Ro catch him, because I do think there’s a strong rapport there and that is important and that matters to me.”

Gray, without impugning Sanchez, said he appreciates how Romine calls a game, specifically his ability to alter the game plan, established before a given game with pitching coach Larry Rothschild, when necessary.

“I believe in being adaptable and making adjustments on the fly,” Boone said. “I think Larry is really, really good at developing game plans, but part of that is you have to be able to make some adjustment on the fly. Ro and his experience in this league, he’s really good at doing that.”

Which isn’t to say Sanchez is not.

“I think Gary’s better at it than he’s given credit for,” Boone said. “I think Gary as far as game-calling, knowing what a particular hitter’s looking for, what his strengths and weaknesses are, I think he’s really good at it.”

Regardless, it’s a different perspective from the spring when Boone said he philosophically was opposed to personal catchers.

“Bottom line is we’ve got an elite-level catcher we’re not going to sit down and get into the personal stuff,” Boone said March 22.

“Gary’s going to do the bulk of the catching. I’d prefer to stay away from matching guys up,” Boone said the same day. “Because then you get into a key start late in the year, you get in a playoff situation, and all of a sudden guys haven’t been together where you’re going to ride your horses. I would prefer to stay away from it.”

Boone, at the moment, is doing the opposite.

“My goal, though, would be not to be married to [it],” Boone said Tuesday, “and get to a point where eventually we can move away from that.”