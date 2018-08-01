The boos rained down on Sonny Gray even before the rain did.

The righthander continued to have trouble pitching at Yankee Stadium, lasting just 2 2/3 innings of a 7-5 loss on Wednesday afternoon, sending the Yankees into their four-game AL East showdown with the Red Sox starting Thursday night at Fenway Park on a down note.

The Yankees (68-38) trail the Red Sox (75-34), idle on Wednesday, by 5 1/2 games.

Gray (8-8) came into Wednesday with a 4-3 record and a 6.80 ERA in his first 10 Stadium starts before allowing eight hits and seven earned runs in his abbreviated outing.

Orioles righthander Alex Cobb (3-14), who came into the game with a 6.08 ERA, gave up one run and seven hits while striking out six and walking one in six innings.

The Yankees are just 6-6 against the last-place Orioles (33-75) this season.

The Orioles batted around for five runs against Gray in the second, including Caleb Joseph bunting for a base hit against the shift as third baseman Miguel Andujar esd forced to delay his throw with second baseman Gleyber Torres late covering first base. Renato Nunez then knocked a two-run double over Shane Robinson’s head as the rightfielder initially came in on the liner. Robinson did catch Adam Jones’ sinking liner to start an inning-ending double play as Tim Beckham, breaking from second, misread the play and rounded third.

Trey Mancini added a two-out solo homer in the third to give the Orioles a 6-1 lead after Gleyber Torres had led off the bottom of the second with a solo homer to right but Giancarlo Stanton struck out swinging for the third out with the bases loaded. Torres also launched a two-out, three-run homer in the ninth to close the gap.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Pinch-hitter Neil Walker also grounded into an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded in the eighth.

Gray, who came into the game having won three straight for the first time as a Yankee and with a 3-0 record and 2.00 ERA against the Orioles this season, followed Mancini’s homer by walking Joseph and giving up an infield single to Nunez. Boone finally relieved Gray – who exited to loud boos - with ex-Twin righty Lance Lynn, making his Yankees debut after being acquired on Monday.

Breyvic Valera, the first batter Lynn faced, hit a sharp grounder to shortstop Didi Gregorius’ backhand. Torres, shifted into shallow rightfield, did not cover second in time and Gregorius could not throw Valera out at first as Joseph scored to make it 7-1. However, Lynn struck out Beckham before a rain delay of 39 minutes.

Third base coach Phil Nevin could be seen yelling at some players in the dugout after the Yankees’ fielding miscues.

Lynn gave up five hits and struck out five in 4 1/3 scoreless innings.

