CHICAGO — Sonny Gray, bullpen stopper?

The righthander, making his first relief appearance since being demoted from the rotation, was terrific over three innings Tuesday night, earning the win in the Yankees' 4-3 victory over the White Sox in 13 innings in front of 19,643 at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The victory kept the Yankees (70-42) nine games behind the Red Sox, who rallied in the late innings to beat Toronto on Tuesday night.

Miguel Andujar’s two-out, RBI single off lefty Luis Avilon brought in Didi Gregorius to give the Yankees a one-run lead in the top of the 13th. Luke Voit preceded Andujar’s hit with a single that put Gregorius in scoring position.

It was a somewhat crazy night overall.

After Giancarlo Stanton’s two-run homer in the 10th snapped a 1-1 tie, Zach Britton flushed it, allowing a two-run shot to Jose Abreu with two outs in the bottom half.

Gray struck out two in a perfect 11th, stranded two in the 12th, and pitched a perfect 13th.

With the Yankees wanting to stay away from Aroldis Chapman, who threw 39 pitches in his ninth-inning collapse Sunday night in Boston, Britton was called on to close.

It did not go well as the lefty hit the first batter he faced, threw two wild pitches and allowed the game-tying homer to Abreu on a 1-and-1 sinker.

Stanton, 59-for-177 (.333) since June 16 coming into the night, went 2-for-5. His two-run homer with two outs in the 10th off righthander Tyler Danish, brought in specifically to face him, on a hanging full-count breaking ball, made it 3-1. Pinch hitter Brett Gardner got aboard with one out, drawing a walk.

The lefty hit the first batter he faced, Omar Narvaez, but retired three straight for the save.

It was a mostly lousy night from the Yankees offense before Stanton’s blast, a performance that looked as if it might waste one of CC Sabathia’s best outings of the season.

Sabathia came in 6-4 with a 3.59 ERA but struggling of late, going 1-1 with a 5.55 ERA in his previous five starts. In the last two of those outings, Sabathia lasted a combined 7 2/3 innings.

But Tuesday night, Sabathia allowed one run in 5 2/3 innings, striking out a season-high 12.

According to baseball researcher Katie Sharp, the 38-year-old Sabathia became the second-oldest Yankee with 12 strikeouts in a game. Roger Clemens, at the age of 39, had 13 strikeouts in two separate games in 2002.

The White Sox (41-72) got their lone run off Sabathia in the third on a sacrifice fly.

White Sox righthander Reynaldo Lopez, who came in 4-9 with a 4.47 ERA, including 0-4 with a 7.22 ERA in his previous five starts, didn’t allow a hit Tuesday night until Andujar led off the seventh inning with his 15th homer, which tied it at 1-1.

Lopez allowed one run and four hits over seven innings. The 24-year-old walked two and struck out six.

It looked as if the Yankees had their first hit, and run, in the fifth when backup catcher Kyle Higashioka blasted one to left-center with one out. But centerfielder Adam Engel, who robbed Greg Bird the night before by bringing a drive back over the fence, did it again, perhaps even more impressively.

Sabathia faced yet another jam in the fifth and again escaped. Engel led off with a bunt single and went to second when Sabathia walked Narvaez. The pitcher shrugged it off, striking out Anderson at a cutter. Avisail Garcia them scorched one but Neil Walker, getting the start at third, made a diving catch lunging to his left, and Sabathia struck out Abreu swinging at a changeup for the third out. The whiff gave the pitcher his 39th career game with 10 or more strikeouts.