TODAY'S PAPER
52° Good Evening
52° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Sonny Gray regrets short day, working out of jams

Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray, center, is taken

Yankees starting pitcher Sonny Gray, center, is taken out of the baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning in Toronto on Sunday, April 1, 2018. Photo Credit: AP / Fred Thornhill

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

TORONTO — Sonny Gray struck out eight over four innings Sunday but didn’t feel particularly good about his outing.

Because that was the problem: It was only four innings.

“Never happy about going four innings,” Gray said. “There were some positives to take from it, especially pitching with runners in scoring position. But obviously you want to go deeper into the game and not put so many guys on base.”

Gray, who worked out of a first-and-third-none-out jam in the first, then a first-and-third-one-out jam in the third, allowed one run, seven hits and three walks over four innings.

He was lifted after his 89th pitch of the day, which resulted in Justin Smoak’s leadoff single in the fifth. That had Aaron Boone dipping into his bullpen about an inning earlier than he would have liked, which might have impacted how things went later in the game.

“I felt really good coming out of spring but just couldn’t find the zone enough tonight,” said Gray, who had a 1.98 ERA in four spring starts. “It definitely was a grind for sure.”

Warren OK

Adam Warren, forced from Saturday’s game after taking a ground smash off his right ankle, played catch Sunday morning.

“Felt really good, swelling’s down,” Warren said.

Warren thought he could be available Monday.

Austin sits

First baseman Tyler Austin was back on the bench after hitting two long homers Saturday.

“I just liked Walk [Neil Walker] in there against [Marcus] Stroman, I wanted [Tyler] Wade in the field today, with Sonny Gray putting the ball on the ground, those are two of the considerations among others,” Boone said.

Additionally, Boone said: “I’m not going to get caught up in one day’s performance, great or bad, in dictating the next day.

Walker went 1-for-4, the hit an RBI single.

Andujar up

Miguel Andujar, called up Sunday morning to replace injured outfielder Billy McKinney, started at DH and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz leaves the field Rieber: Callaway sees Matz’s lack of confidence
Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Marcus Stroman throws Aside from one mistake, Stroman pitches well vs. Yanks
Mets outfielder Michael Conforto could make his debut Mets’ Conforto leaving Port St. Lucie for New York
Mets starting pitcher Steven Matz (32) and catcher Callaway, Mets lose first as Matz struggles
Justin Smoak #14 of the Toronto Blue Jays Yanks lose to Jays on Smoak’s 8th-inning grand slam
Lance Thomas #42 of the New York Knicks Thomas tormented by Knicks’ dismal last 4 years