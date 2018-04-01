TORONTO — Sonny Gray struck out eight over four innings Sunday but didn’t feel particularly good about his outing.

Because that was the problem: It was only four innings.

“Never happy about going four innings,” Gray said. “There were some positives to take from it, especially pitching with runners in scoring position. But obviously you want to go deeper into the game and not put so many guys on base.”

Gray, who worked out of a first-and-third-none-out jam in the first, then a first-and-third-one-out jam in the third, allowed one run, seven hits and three walks over four innings.

He was lifted after his 89th pitch of the day, which resulted in Justin Smoak’s leadoff single in the fifth. That had Aaron Boone dipping into his bullpen about an inning earlier than he would have liked, which might have impacted how things went later in the game.

“I felt really good coming out of spring but just couldn’t find the zone enough tonight,” said Gray, who had a 1.98 ERA in four spring starts. “It definitely was a grind for sure.”

Warren OK

Adam Warren, forced from Saturday’s game after taking a ground smash off his right ankle, played catch Sunday morning.

“Felt really good, swelling’s down,” Warren said.

Warren thought he could be available Monday.

Austin sits

First baseman Tyler Austin was back on the bench after hitting two long homers Saturday.

“I just liked Walk [Neil Walker] in there against [Marcus] Stroman, I wanted [Tyler] Wade in the field today, with Sonny Gray putting the ball on the ground, those are two of the considerations among others,” Boone said.

Additionally, Boone said: “I’m not going to get caught up in one day’s performance, great or bad, in dictating the next day.

Walker went 1-for-4, the hit an RBI single.

Andujar up

Miguel Andujar, called up Sunday morning to replace injured outfielder Billy McKinney, started at DH and went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.