Sonny Gray came away fortunate.

The righthander, hit on the base of the thumb on his throwing hand by a comebacker Thursday night to start the fifth inning, had X-rays after the game that came back negative.

“Everything was good,” said Gray, who threw five scoreless innings in the 7-2 victory before being removed by Aaron Boone for precautionary reasons. “Feels much better than it did yesterday.”

Gray said he doesn’t see any issue in taking his next turn in the rotation.

“We view him as good to go,” Boone said before Friday’s game.

Gray said the area of impact still felt “a little bit” sore but “nothing crazy.”

The 28-year-old is 8-7 with a 5.08 ERA but is 3-0 with a 1.10 ERA over his last three starts. The caveat to that, of course, is the outings have been against the Orioles, Mets and Royals.

Frazier Tampa-bound

Boone said Clint Frazier, diagnosed last week with post-concussion migraines, will go to Tampa for rehab. With Aaron Judge on the DL with a chip fracture in his right wrist and expected to miss at least three weeks, it could have been a way for Frazier, who has had his own injury issues, to get some big-league time.

“Whether that’s a couple days or weeks, we don’t know,” Boone said of a timeline. “Today he said he felt a lot better, but he’s got to get to a point where he is symptom-free and is good to go, and if that’s the case he would become an option for us.”

Happ-ening soon

Travel issues kept new acquisition J.A. Happ from arriving in the Bronx before Friday night’s game but the veteran remains slated to make his Yankees debut Sunday.

“I’m really excited about him,” Boone said. “In a way, I feel he’s always been kind of underrated”