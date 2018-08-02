TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees demote Sonny Gray from starting rotation to bullpen

Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray leaves a game against

Yankees pitcher Sonny Gray leaves a game against the Orioles during the third inning at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Sonny Gray is out of the Yankees’ rotation.

The Yankees’ beleaguered starter has been sent to the bullpen, the team said before Thursday’s game against the Red Sox.

Gray is 8-8 with a 5.56 ERA in 21 starts this season.

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said on WFAN that Lance Lynn, who was acquired via trade on Tuesday and pitched in relief on Wednesday night, will take Gray’s spot in the rotation.

Gray told reporters at Fenway Park that the Yankees gave him “ample opportunities to turn it around,” and added, “I don’t think my days as a starting pitcher in this league are over.”

