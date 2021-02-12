The Yankees/Red Sox rivalry is taking a break this spring.

But, presumably, just for 2021.

In a revised spring training schedule released by Major League Baseball early Friday afternoon – "which was created with health and safety considerations in mind" because of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, according to the release – the Yankees will not be playing their longtime rival.

Instead, the Yankees will play a 28-game schedule over 30 days, playing "a regionalized schedule to mitigate travel" like every other team in Florida’s Grapefruit League

That eliminates the Red Sox, who train in Fort Myers, which, on one of the rare good traffic days in Florida, is just over a two-hour drive from the Yankees’ spring training home in Tampa. It also eliminates the Mets, Astros, Cardinals, Nationals and Marlins, whose spring training homes are across the state on the East Coast, an even longer drive.

And so, for this spring at least, the Bombers will be relegated to playing the Blue Jays, Phillies, Orioles, Tigers and Pirates, all teams, relatively speaking, in the Yankees’ "region." The Orioles’ trip is the longest as Baltimore trains and plays at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, which is roughly a 1 hour 15-minute drive from Tampa.

The Yankees open their spring schedule Sunday Feb. 28 at Steinbrenner Field vs. Toronto before taking on the Tigers, also at Steinbrenner Field, the following day.