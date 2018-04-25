Twins designated hitter Logan Morrison heard some boos Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium after he was quoted in a Minnesota newspaper making a disparaging comment about Yankees fans.

Morrison, who came into the game batting .103, said he was getting heckled by fans during Tuesday’s series opener because last year he said Gary Sanchez shouldn’t have been in the Home Run Derby.

“They didn’t like the Gary Sanchez thing with the Home Run Derby,” Morrison told TwinCities.com on Tuesday. “But you can’t fix stupid, you know?”

Waiting for ban

The Yankees continue to brace for the long-awaited suspension of Tyler Austin, who received a five-game ban for charging the mound April 11 at Fenway Park.

Major League Baseball hasn’t issued a final ruling even though the league had Austin in for a hearing about his appeal on April 19. In the meantime, Austin is allowed to play, and the uncertainty about the suspension’s start date earned him a spot in the lineup against the Twins.

Aaron Boone started Austin at first base over Neil Walker even though Walker was 15-for-40 (.375) with three home runs and 10 RBIs against Twins starter Lance Lynn. The decision worked out very well. Austin hit a three-run homer in the third inning and made a brilliant sliding catch in foul territory with two outs and the bases loaded in the seventh.

“It was actually a really tough decision for me,” Boone said. “I grinded over it most of the day.”

Boone explained he was concerned the Austin suspension could be announced Thursday and that he didn’t want Walker to potentially play too many days in a row. Boone said the Yankees won’t have a true backup option at first base during Austin’s suspension and mentioned catcher Austin Romine or third baseman Miguel Andujar.

Drury rehab game

Brandon Drury went 2-for-4 with an RBI in his first rehab game for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Drury has been out since April 7 with migraines and blurred vision.