TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
49° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Starlin Castro has fond memories of two seasons with Yankees

Traded to Marlins in deal for Giancarlo Stanton, second baseman admits being “a little upset.”

Miami Marlins' Starlin Castro, left, hits a single

Miami Marlins' Starlin Castro, left, hits a single in the third inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Monday, April 2, 2018, in Miami. At right is Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez. Photo Credit: AP / Lynne Sladky

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com
Print

Starlin Castro was caught off guard when he was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins in December.

Castro, who was packaged with prospects Jorge Guzman and Jose Devers in December for 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, on Monday made his first appearance at Yankee Stadium since the December 11 trade that sent him to Miami.

The Marlins second baseman said it wasn’t frustrating being traded from a team with championship aspirations to one in rebuilding mode because he understands that as a player he doesn’t have control over those transactions. But he said he still follows the Yankees and met up with some of his former teammates before Monday’s game.

“It’s kind of tough,” Castro said. “I feel a little upset . . . I never had [being traded] on my mind. It just surprised me in the moment after that, for me as a player, I can’t control it. We can’t control when we have a trade.”

Castro, who hit third Monday and was cheered during pregame introductions and when he came to the plate, entered the contest hitting .295 with six RBIs for Miami. He said he likes how the young talent has come around, although the team has struggled through a 4-11 start to the season.

The 28-year-old second baseman played in 263 games over two seasons after the Yankees traded for Castro in December 2015. He batted .300 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs last season and spoke fondly about his former teammates before the game, mentioning Yankee Stadium as one of his favorite places to play.

“That’s one of the great two years I had — the two years I played with the Yankees,” Castro said.

By Owen O’Brien owen.o'brien@newsday.com

New York Sports

Nets GM Sean Marks talks to media at Barker: Patience will be key for Nets, Knicks fans
Brandon Drury of the Yankees hits a two-run Yanks’ Drury still dealing with blurred vision
Jets guard Brian Winters spikes the ball during Jets’ Winters describes abdominal injury pain
Mets rightfielder Jay Bruce reacts after he struck Bruce sits again Monday, but says foot improving
From left, Don La Greca, Michael Kay and Kay tops WFAN Afternoon Drive in winter ratings
USC quarterback Sam Darnold throws against Texas on QBs Darnold, Allen to visit Giants this week