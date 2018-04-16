Starlin Castro was caught off guard when he was traded from the Yankees to the Marlins in December.

Castro, who was packaged with prospects Jorge Guzman and Jose Devers in December for 2017 National League MVP Giancarlo Stanton, on Monday made his first appearance at Yankee Stadium since the December 11 trade that sent him to Miami.

The Marlins second baseman said it wasn’t frustrating being traded from a team with championship aspirations to one in rebuilding mode because he understands that as a player he doesn’t have control over those transactions. But he said he still follows the Yankees and met up with some of his former teammates before Monday’s game.

“It’s kind of tough,” Castro said. “I feel a little upset . . . I never had [being traded] on my mind. It just surprised me in the moment after that, for me as a player, I can’t control it. We can’t control when we have a trade.”

Castro, who hit third Monday and was cheered during pregame introductions and when he came to the plate, entered the contest hitting .295 with six RBIs for Miami. He said he likes how the young talent has come around, although the team has struggled through a 4-11 start to the season.

The 28-year-old second baseman played in 263 games over two seasons after the Yankees traded for Castro in December 2015. He batted .300 with 16 home runs and 63 RBIs last season and spoke fondly about his former teammates before the game, mentioning Yankee Stadium as one of his favorite places to play.

“That’s one of the great two years I had — the two years I played with the Yankees,” Castro said.