Yankees

Yankees trade Stephen Tarpley to Marlins for third-base prospect James Nelson

Yankees relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley delivers against the

Yankees relief pitcher Stephen Tarpley delivers against the Angels at Yankee Stadium on Sept. 17, 2019. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Erik Boland
The Yankees made another trade with Derek Jeter’s Miami Marlins, though Wednesday’s deal wasn’t in the same stratosphere as the one that brought Giancarlo Stanton to the Bronx in December 2017.

This was a minor transaction, one that sent lefty reliever Stephen Tarpley to South Beach, with the Yankees receiving minor-league third baseman James Nelson along with cash considerations. The 26-year-old Tarpley, acquired by the Yankees in August 2016, at one point was considered an up-and-coming prospect but struggled when given his chances in the big leagues.

Last season, Tarpley posted a 6.93 ERA in 21 games in the majors, allowing 34 hits, including six homers, in 24 2/3 innings.

The 22-year-old Nelson, drafted in the 15th round by the Marlins in 2016, slashed .228/.279/.296 in 121 games in 2019 with Class-A Jupiter.

