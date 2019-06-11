Jeff McNeil thrust his right arm into the air before his third-inning, three-run home run had even disappeared over the short wall in right-centerfield at Yankee Stadium in Game 1 of the Subway Series doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon.

McNeil’s blast off Masahiro Tanaka gave the Mets a three-run lead and energized the visiting fans in the surprisingly large crowd for the game, which was a makeup of Monday night’s rainout.

The problem for the Mets was there was still a lot of game left. The Yankees brushed off McNeil’s home run to score the next eight runs in a three-inning span and stormed to a 12-5 victory in a game that was pockmarked by errors by both squads.

Tanaka (4-5) overcame three Yankees errors to win in his first start since returning from the paternity list. Tanaka went 6 2/3 innings and was charged with five runs (four earned).

Zack Wheeler (5-4) could not overcome a pair of Mets errors that led to four unearned runs. Also, the Yankees hit three home runs and banged out 15 hits against Wheeler and two other Mets pitchers.

Trailing 4-1 after McNeil’s homer, the Yankees got back a run in the third with the help of an error by shortstop Amed Rosario, who missed second base on a potential forceout on a comebacker to Wheeler. Brett Gardner initially was ruled out, but the call was overturned in a 31-second replay review. Gardner later scored on a two-out bloop double to right by Gary Sanchez.

After the bloop came a pair of blasts. Gio Urshela, who went 3-for-4 with four RBIs, hit a two-run home run with one out in the fourth to tie the game at 4.Wheeler got the next man out and appeared to be on his way to the dugout when DJ LeMahieu grounded a ball to third base. But Todd Frazier threw it away for a two-base error. Aaron Hicks walked to bring up Luke Voit, who deposited a tie-breaking, three-run homer into the leftfield bleachers for a 7-4 Yankees lead.

It was Voit’s 16th home run and the 13th allowed by Wheeler, who gave up 14 all of last season. Three of the Yankees’ five fourth-inning runs were unearned.

Tanaka did what Wheeler couldn’t when he followed up the Yankees’ big inning by retiring the Mets in order in the fifth. It was the only 1-2-3 inning for Tanaka other than the first, which started when Gardner made a spectacular diving catch in left-center to rob McNeil of a potential extra-base hit.

Gardner’s catch didn’t set a good defensive tone for the day. Didi Gregorius, in his first game in the Bronx since undergoing Tommy John surgery last year, had a throwing error in the third that led to an unearned run.

First baseman Kendrys Morales failed to catch a high and wide throw from Gregorius on Frazier’s grounder leading off the fourth. The two-base error was charged to Morales, who never came off the bag and saw the ball bang off his glove.

But Tanaka pitched around that miscue, as he did in the sixth when Sanchez dropped a foul pop-up hit by Frazier for the Yankees’ third error.

The Yankees made it 9-4 in the fifth on a double by Morales (3-for-5, RBI), an RBI double by Urshela and a run-scoring triple by Gardner. Mets manager Mickey Callaway mercifully removed Wheeler at that point. The righthander was charged with nine runs (five earned) in 4 2/3 innings. Wheeler gave up 10 hits, walked one and struck out six.

Rosario made it 9-5 with an RBI single in the sixth, but the Yankees got the run back on an RBI double by Urshela off Wilmer Font in the seventh and Sanchez smacked a two-run homer off Tim Peterson in the eighth. It was Sanchez’s 20th home run of the season, which tied him for the AL lead with Seattle’s Edwin Encarnacion.