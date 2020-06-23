There's no baseball yet, but that doesn't mean Yankees fans can't revisit history this weekend— and help a good cause in the process.

The Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation and the YES Network are teaming up for a special roundtable this Sunday celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2000 Subway Series.

Michael Kay will moderate the roundtable, which will feature Joe Torre, David Cone, John Franco, Al Leiter, Jorge Posada, Bobby Valentine, Bernie Williams and Todd Zeile as they share their favorite moments and memories from the 2000 World Series.

During the roundtable, viewers can text donations to the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation by texting any amount and a special message to 646-846-9505. Safe At Home helps children impacted by violence and abuse in their homes, schools and communities.

“During the current pandemic, our work is more important than ever. Unfortunately for many, ‘stay at home’ does not mean ‘safe at home,’ Torre said in a statement issued by the foundation. “With so many staying at home during this crisis, we know that many children are experiencing violence in their homes. The impact of domestic violence and abuse on children, families and communities can be devastating. We are grateful to the YES Network for letting us share this important message at such a critical time.”

“The YES Network is pleased to team up with Joe Torre and his Safe At Home Foundation in producing and airing the June 28 special,” John J. Filippelli, the YES Network President of Production & Programming and Executive Producer, said in a statement. “This entertaining program will no doubt bring back a lot of memories for New York baseball fans and will also serve a great cause. The Safe At Home Foundation and its Margaret’s Place rooms provide an invaluable service to vulnerable children. We are humbled to play a part in raising awareness of the foundation’s efforts.”