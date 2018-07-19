Three keys for the Yankees in the Subway Series

Show up

We jest, we jest. The reality is, part of the history of the Subway Series is the heavily favored team doesn’t always win. Additionally, in the season’s first half, the Yankees didn’t always play their best against teams, evidenced by their 5-5 record vs. the Orioles and 5-4 mark against the Rays.

Pitching in

Team records aside, the Mets should be the favorite to win this series, at least based on the starting pitching matchups. Domingo German (2-5, 5.49 ERA) starts Friday, followed by Sonny Gray (6-7, 5.46) and Masahiro Tanaka (7-2, 4.54). The Mets counter with Noah Syndergaard, Steven Matz and Jacob deGrom, their ace.

Scary Gary

Catcher Gary Sanchez is expected to return from the disabled list, where he’s been rehabbing a right groin strain, on Friday. Sanchez has more than respectable homer and RBI numbers (14 and 41), but he, and the Yankees, expect better than his .190 average and .291 OBP. Will this weekend be the start of a second-half Sanchez surge?