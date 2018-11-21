Another day, another trade for the Yankees.

They acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the Dodgers in exchange for minor-league righthander Drew Finley and cash considerations on Wednesday.

Locastro, 26, joins the 40-man roster, which is full, and provides an extra bit of depth in a crowded Yankees outfield. Before being designated for assignment by the Dodgers this week, Locastro had a .167/.333/.250 slash line in 21 games (15 plate appearances) — plus five steals in as many tries — in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In the minors, Locastro has a career 81-percent success rate on attempted steals.

Finley, 22, was the Yankees’ third-round draft pick in 2015, but hasn’t advanced the way the club expected. With Short-Season Class A Staten Island for a third season in a row in 2018, Finley had a 7.24 ERA and 1.72 WHIP in 16 games (27 1/3 innings).

Monday brought the Yankees’ biggest splash of the week, getting lefthander James Paxton from the Mariners for three prospects, including Justus Sheffield. On Tuesday, they swapped minor-league righthanded reliever Jordan Foley for minor-league righthanded reliever Jefry Valdez of the Rockies.