Yankees trade for Dodgers OF Tim Locastro

Send Los Angeles righthander Drew Finley and cash considerations.

Tim Locastro on the basepaths against the Rockies

Tim Locastro on the basepaths against the Rockies on Sept. 18 in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Harry How

By Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com
Another day, another trade for the Yankees.

They acquired outfielder Tim Locastro from the Dodgers in exchange for minor-league righthander Drew Finley and cash considerations on Wednesday.

Locastro, 26, joins the 40-man roster, which is full, and provides an extra bit of depth in a crowded Yankees outfield. Before being designated for assignment by the Dodgers this week, Locastro had a .167/.333/.250 slash line in 21 games (15 plate appearances) — plus five steals in as many tries — in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

In the minors, Locastro has a career 81-percent success rate on attempted steals.

Finley, 22, was the Yankees’ third-round draft pick in 2015, but hasn’t advanced the way the club expected. With Short-Season Class A Staten Island for a third season in a row in 2018, Finley had a 7.24 ERA and 1.72 WHIP in 16 games (27 1/3 innings).

Monday brought the Yankees’ biggest splash of the week, getting lefthander James Paxton from the Mariners for three prospects, including Justus Sheffield. On Tuesday, they swapped minor-league righthanded reliever Jordan Foley for minor-league righthanded reliever Jefry Valdez of the Rockies.

