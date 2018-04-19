Tommy Kahnle’s injury isn’t quite as minor as the Yankees first thought.

The righty reliever, who was placed on the disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder tendinitis, had an MRI later that day that showed a bit more, though not anything terribly serious, Aaron Boone said.

“He’s got some biceps tendinitis and the shoulder tendinitis as well,” Boone said Thursday. “We don’t think it’s serious, but he will be shut down for the next 10 days or so. So it could be something that’s a few weeks before he’s back.”

Kahnle, who has a 6.14 ERA in six appearances this season, has seen a dip in his average fastball velocity. It was 98.1 mph last season, when he had a 2.59 ERA, compared to 95.4 this season, according to Brooksbaseball.net.

Cleaning up the ‘D’

The Yankees entered Thursday with 17 errors, tied with Texas for most in the AL. They will do some early defensive work before Friday night’s game.

“It’s something we have to continue to work at. It’s something that I do believe will improve over time,” Boone said. “I think sometimes we’ve been barely on [the field pregame because of weather], we’ve had some personnel issues where we’ve had a lot of guys kind of moving around. That’s probably contributed to that a little bit, but it’s something we need to improve overall. If we’re going to be an elite-level team, we’ve got to catch the ball better.”

Andujar sits

Miguel Andujar, coming off a three-game stretch in which he had six extra-base hits, did not start Thursday, replaced at third by Ronald Torreyes.

“Just [because] of a tougher righthanded matchup tonight,” Boone said, referencing Toronto righty Aaron Sanchez. “Toe’s been playing really well and [Tyler] Wade’s sat a bunch, so against the righty, [we want] to get him in there and his athleticism up the middle.”

Trainer’s room

Boone said Jacoby Ellsbury (right oblique/plantar fasciitis) hit off a tee in Tampa but is “still kind of slow going.” He said Clint Frazier (concussion) was scheduled to work out “full bore” with high Class A Tampa on Thursday night and could be in a rehab game in the “near future.” Brandon Drury (blurry vision/migraines) did another full day of work on the field Thursday.