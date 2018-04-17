The Yankees finally might have an answer to the early-season dip in Tommy Kahnle’s velocity that general manager Brian Cashman last week called “a puzzle we’re trying to figure out.”

The righthander, part of a bullpen that has had some issues three weeks into the season, was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday with right shoulder tendinitis.

Righthander Luis Cessa was promoted from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to take Kahnle’s spot.

Aaron Boone said the club was “a little bit optimistic” the problem isn’t a serious one.

“He had an MRI today that we’ll get more results from,” Boone said. “But all his strength tests and tests he ran through last night with the doctor were positive. So we’re hoping this is something we can knock out with a few days of rest.”

Kahnle, whose average fastball velocity last season when he had a 2.59 ERA was 98.1 mph, hasn’t been in that range this season, averaging 95.4 mph, according to Brooksbaseball.net. Kahnle, who last week said his problems were “mechanical” and not physical, has a 6.14 ERA in six appearances this season.

Boone said bullpen coach Mike Harkey first noticed something might be amiss.

“Hark just felt like the last couple times he’s gotten up he hasn’t warmed up quite the same,” Boone said.

Gray approach

Sonny Gray, 1-1 with a 6.92 ERA three starts into the year, has been working with pitching coach Larry Rothschild to alter his delivery.

“I’m trying to get back to being an athlete on the mound,” Gray said. “Not necessarily as much thinking going on. Less thinking and just throw.”

Bird report

Greg Bird, given a 6-8 week prognosis for return from the surgery he underwent March 27 to remove a bone spur on his right foot, said that time frame still is realistic.

“I’m still sore [swelling from the surgery] but I’m close to running full body weight,” Bird said Tuesday after hitting off a tee for the first time. “It’s been going good.”