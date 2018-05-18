KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One of the Yankees top prospects will be down for at least a month but probably longer.

Outfielder Estevan Florial, who left Thursday night’s game for High-A Tampa with right wrist soreness, will have hamate surgery on the wrist.

The 20-year-old will be out at least four weeks but could be out eight or more.

“Hopefully it’s just a little bump in the road,” Aaron Boone said before Friday night’s game against the Royals. “I had surgery on my hamate too [as a player] and recall it not being that long of a thing. Hopefully it’s just a little break in the action.”

Florial, the top position prospect in the organization, was off to a slow start with Tampa, slashing .246/.353/.343 in 36 games but that hasn’t impacted how the Yankees, or other teams, view him.

Boone said he recalled missing “around four weeks,” after his surgery but acknowledged not all are the same.

“His is a little different, I hurt mine getting hit by a pitch,” Boone said. “Most time hamate injuries happen from check swings or swings. I don’t know how that effects the time line. But I remember for me, I feel like I played a game again four weeks later.”

Torres staying put

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Boone said though he’d be comfortable hitting second baseman Gleyber Torres just about anywhere, including leadoff, for now he’s not looking to bump the rookie up from the No. 9-hole.

“I’ve considered different days moving him up based on who we’re giving a day off today, but I don’t think you’ll see it just because he’s been so good down there,” Boone said. “To have a guy that’s been as impactful, he serves almost as another leadoff hitter down there. I don’t have any plans right now moving him up but it’s always a fluid situation.”

Not ideal

With off days Monday and Thursday sandwiching the rain-shortened series in Washington, that meant the Yankees came into Friday playing all of 5 1⁄2 innings this week.

“Obviously, we’re creatures of habit and it’s an everyday game but I don’t worry about it because of who these guy are and I know they’ll come out focused,” Boone said. “But you prefer to have a little more regular play going on.”

Frazier set

Boone said outfield prospect Clint Frazier, brought up earlier in the week initially just to play in the two-game series in Washington but kept on the roster for this series, is “likely” to start Saturday night as the Royals are throwing lefty Danny Duffy. The righty-hitting Frazier, who missed most of the spring and the start of the regular season recovering from a concussion, could also get the nod Sunday against lefty Eric Skoglund.

Steady play at 3B

Boone no longer looks to replace rookie third baseman Miguel Andujar with Ronald Torreyes late in games, a common occurrence earlier in the season.

“I think he’s earned that,” Boone said of Andujar staying on the field for all nine innings. “He’s making the plays he should make. And I think offensively and defensively it’s just a case of him basically earning more playing time, more time to stay in the game. It’s a tribute to his overall play that’s allowed him to stay out there.”