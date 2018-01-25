TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees’ Double-A affiliate in Trenton renaming itself for pork roll on part-time basis

The Trenton Thunder will rebrand as the Trenton Pork Roll on Friday nights beginning May 18.

In this Wednesday, May 25, 2016 photograph, customers

In this Wednesday, May 25, 2016 photograph, customers buy food at a Case's Pork Roll Paradise vendor during a Trenton Thunder baseball game in Trenton, N.J. Photo Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. — The Yankees’ minor league baseball team in New Jersey is being renamed for the state’s favorite processed meat.

The Trenton Thunder will rebrand the AA affiliate the Trenton Pork Roll on Friday nights, beginning May 18.

Players will wear special uniforms featuring the pork-based product, that’s also known as Taylor ham.

Concessions will sell pork roll sandwiches and pork roll-themed merchandise will be for sale.

Thunder General Manager Jeff Hurley says re-branding as the Trenton Pork Roll on Friday nights is the “perfect way to celebrate a Garden State favorite.”

