Yankees add reliever Trevor Rosenthal on minor-league deal, source confirms

Detroit Tigers' Trevor Rosenthal throws to the Texas Rangers on Aug. 3, 2019. Photo Credit: AP/Tony Gutierrez

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
OAKLAND, Calif. – The Yankees continue adding to their bullpen.

In Scranton.

The Bombers, who added righties David Hernandez, Joe Mantiply and Ryan Dull earlier this month as just-in-case insurance for their big-league bullpen, agreed to a minor-league deal Tuesday with former All-Star reliever Trevor Rosenthal, a source confirmed.

The 29-year-old righthander, who had a 22.74 ERA in 12 appearances with the Nationals before being released in June, will be assigned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Dull was a waiver claim from the Giants last Wednesday – and received a brief call-up to the majors late last week. Mantiply was acquired from the Reds in a cash deal Aug. 9 and Hernandez agreed to a minor-league deal last Thursday. Mantiply also received a brief call-up and appeared in one game Aug. 12 vs. the Orioles.

Rosenthal, an All-Star in 2015, signed a minor-league deal with the Tigers on June 29, six days after being released by the Nationals, but posted a 7.00 ERA in 10 games and was again released. 

