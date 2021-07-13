It’s been 29 years since Derek Jeter was drafted by the Yankees with the sixth overall pick. So when the Yankees draft a shortstop in the first round – as they did on Sunday with 20th overall selection Trey Sweeney – memories of Jeter are likely to start flooding back.

Sweeney, a 6-foot-4, 200-pound lefthanded hitter from Eastern Illinois University, is already aware of the whispers that he is going to have to move off shortstop as a professional.

It’s something scouts seem to say about every tall shortstop prospect. Jeter, who is 6-3, never saw himself as anything other than the shortstop of the Yankees. But Sweeney is willing to move if that’s what his new ballclub wants.

"I would like to play shortstop," Sweeney said on Tuesday during a conference call. "I feel confident sticking at shortstop and playing at the highest level. But I know there's some things I need to work on, including my speed, to be able to do that. I'm confident in myself to play short, but I've also had experience around the rest of the infield, so there wouldn't be a problem to me either way. Whatever I have to do to help the Yankees organization is what I'll do."

Sweeney, a Louisville, Kentucky native, has never been to New York. He was supposed to visit with his mother in 2020, but that plan was put on hold because of the pandemic.

Now the 21-year-old has a chance to one day come for more than a visit and potentially follow in the footsteps of Jeter, who will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Sept. 8.

"There's nobody like 'The Captain,'" Sweeney said. "Definitely some big shoes to fill. But it's my honor to try to do that in any way I can and come in and work hard and try to follow in his footsteps and be a great Yankee. So I'm up for the challenge and I'm really excited for it."

Sweeney was the Ohio Valley Conference player of the year in 2021. In 48 games, he hit .382 with 14 HRs and a 1.234 OPS.

Asked for a scouting report on himself, Sweeney said: "I would just say overall I'm a reliable player and I can play on both sides of the ball really well. I can hit for power or hit situationally, hit singles for average or hit some doubles and get some out of the park for home runs and provide a little spark . . . Overall, just, just a diverse player and someone who's going to work hard and play hard every day."