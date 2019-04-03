TODAY'S PAPER
Troy Tulowitzki leaves Yankees-Tigers game with strained left calf

It wasn't immediately clear how he suffered the injury.

Troy Tulowitzki of the Yankees pops out to

Troy Tulowitzki of the Yankees pops out to end the second inning against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Brian Heyman Special to Newsday
Print

The oft-injured Troy Tulowitzki made it to Game 6 of the season for the Yankees before getting injured again.

The 34-year-old shortstop, who was signed to help fill in while Didi Gregorius recovers from Tommy John surgery, left Wednesday’s game against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium after three innings due to a strained left calf. The severity wasn’t immediately known. The team announced that Tulowitzki was going to New York-Presbyterian for tests.

It wasn’t immediately clear how he suffered the injury. He fielded a bouncer to end the second, then popped to second to end the bottom half of the inning.

Tulowitzki was playing in his fifth game after getting Tuesday night off.  He was off to a .182 start, going 2-for-11, including a solo homer and a double.

He missed all of last season after undergoing surgery on both heels.

When he left the game, Aaron Boone moved Gleyber Torres to shortstop and inserted Tyler Wade at second. The Yankees already have 10 players on the injured list.

