Troy Tulowitzki hadn’t played in an MLB game since 2017, but that didn’t stop him from homering in his first spring training at-bat with the Yankees.

The shortstop sliced the second pitch of his at-bat just inside the rightfield foul pole off of Blue Jays righthander and Patchogue-Medford product Marcus Stroman, his former teammate.

The Yankees signed Tulowitzki, 34, to a one-year deal on the league minimum of $550,000 in January after the Blue Jays released him in December.

Troy Tulowitzki HOMERS in his first at-bat in pinstripes. pic.twitter.com/lbyht9TWlT — YES Network (@YESNetwork) February 25, 2019