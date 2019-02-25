TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
41° Good Afternoon
SportsBaseballYankees

Troy Tulowitzki homers in first spring training at-bat with Yankees

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki takes batting practice during

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki takes batting practice during spring training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
Print

Troy Tulowitzki hadn’t played in an MLB game since 2017, but that didn’t stop him from homering in his first spring training at-bat with the Yankees.

The shortstop sliced the second pitch of his at-bat just inside the rightfield foul pole off of Blue Jays righthander and Patchogue-Medford product Marcus Stroman, his former teammate.

The Yankees signed Tulowitzki, 34, to a one-year deal on the league minimum of $550,000 in January after the Blue Jays released him in December.

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hits an RBI double Yankees, Hicks agree to seven-year, $70M extension
Rangers center Kevin Hayes skates against the Minnesota Rangers trade Kevin Hayes to Winnipeg
Andy Pettitte during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium Yankees add Andy Pettitte as special advisor to GM
New York snaps an 18 game home losing Highlights: Knicks 130, Spurs 118
Kevin Knox #20 of the Knicks reacts after Knicks hold off weary Spurs to end 18-game MSG slide
Allen Crabbe #33, D'Angelo Russell #1, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson Nets playing like winners down stretch