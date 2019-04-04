TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees place Troy Tulowitzki on 10-day injured list with left calf strain

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki stands in the dugout

Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki stands in the dugout before a game against the Tigers at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

By Casey Musarra casey.musarra@newsday.com
The injuries continue to pile up for the Yankees, who officially placed Troy Tulowitzki on the 10-day injured list with a Grade 1 left calf strain on Thursday.

Tulowitzki left Wednesday's game after three innings, but it wasn't clear how the injury happened.

This is the 11th time Tulowitzki has landed on the injured or disabled list in his 13 years in the big leagues. He missed the entire 2018 season after undergoing surgery on both heels.

The Yankees recalled Thairo Estrada from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in a corresponding move. Estrada was shot in the leg last January at a restaurant in Venezuela and missed most of the 2018 season while recovering.

Tulowitzki became the 11th Yankee to hit the injured list this season. Earlier this week, third baseman Miguel Andujar and outfielder Giancarlo Stanton landed on the IL with a right shoulder strain and left biceps strain, respectively.

