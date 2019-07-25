TODAY'S PAPER
Yankees' shortstop Troy Tulowitzki retires from playing career

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (12) follows

New York Yankees shortstop Troy Tulowitzki (12) follows the flight of his solo homer to right during the ninth inning of the game at Yankee Stadium on Saturday, March 30, 2019 Photo Credit: Joseph D. Sullivan/Joseph D. Sullivan

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
BOSTON — Shortstop Troy Tulowitzki says he is retiring from Major League Baseball following injuries that limited him to 13 plate appearances since July 2017.

Tulowitzki was NL Rookie of the Year runner-up and a five-time All-Star with the Colorado Rockies. But he appeared in only five games with the New York Yankees this season before straining his left calf on April 3.

He announced his retirement in a statement distributed by the Yankees before they opened their series against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Tulowitzki says it's been an honor to play in the major leagues and that he wants to remain involved in the game by working with young players.

He finishes with a .290 average, 225 homers and 780 RBIs in 13 seasons with Colorado (2006-15), Toronto (2015-17) and the Yankees.

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

