TAMPA, Fla. — Troy Tulowitzki’s spring couldn’t have started much better.

The veteran shortstop, signed to a league-minimum contract ($550,000) by the Yankees this offseason after missing all of last year having undergone double-heel surgery late in the spring to remove bone spurs, has moved well in the field and more than held his own at the plate.

Tulowitzki, who homered in his first at-bat of the spring Monday against the Blue Jays, the team that released him last December — still owing him $38 million — cracked a three-run homer in the first inning of Thursday’s 8-6 victory over the Pirates.

“More than that (the homers), the way he’s moving in the field,” Aaron Boone said. “It’s great to get some early results and get some homers out of the gate. But I’m probably more excited about how he’s moving in the field and how he’s attacking the ball and playing free and easy. He looks really athletic out there. I think that’s the thing I’m even more excited about.”

Tulowitzki, who has played a total of 66 games the last two seasons, is happy with all of it.

“Only two games, I need to be out there more, but I’ll take it,” Tulowitzki said. “Just having fun, man. It’s been a long road for me so every time I step out on the field I don’t take it for granted. I try to enjoy every moment.”

What’s Happ-ening

Lefthander J.A. Happ allowed three hits, including two homers, in his first start, comprising 1 1/3 innings.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Felt good about throwing strikes but obviously execution wasn’t as fine as I’d like,” Happ said. “Have to remember it’s your first time out, but doesn’t mean I have to like it.”

Sanchez set

Catcher Gary Sanchez, whom the Yankees have been cautious with this spring after offseason surgery on his non-throwing left shoulder, will make his spring debut Friday night against Baltimore.

Extra bases

1B Greg Bird, competing with Luke Voit for the starting job at first, went 2-for-3 with a double and is off to a 5-for-8 start . . . RF Aaron Judge doubled in his first at-bat off LHP Steven Brault, going 1-for-3. He’s 2-for-5 (two doubles) this spring . . . Utility man Tyler Wade, who made the Opening Day roster last year after a strong spring but was derailed by an April illness and slump at the plate, went 1-for-2 with a homer and is 5-for-8, including three doubles, in four games . . . Nets GM Sean Marks, a friend of Yankees’ GM Brian Cashman, sat next to Boone on the field during the game.