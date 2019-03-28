Troy Tulowitzki has been through the pomp and circumstance of plenty of Opening Days in his career but Thursday’s was especially memorable.

Tulowitzki, entering his 13th big-league season, missed all of last season recovering from surgery on both of his heels to remove bone spurs, with various injuries limiting him to 66 games in 2017. More than a few baseball people thought the shortstop’s career was over.

“Opening Day was always special. I’ve had quite a few in my career, but today was something different,” said Tulowitzki, who started at short and batted ninth against the Orioles, going 1-for-4 with a double. “The injury was tough on me and a lot of people doubted that I’d get back to this point. So definitely it had some extra meaning to get back out there.”

Tulowitzki, who wore No. 2 from 2007-17 with the Rockies and Blue Jays in honor of one of his idols, Derek Jeter, and is now wearing No. 12, went hitless in his first three at-bats before lining a double to left in the eighth inning. He laughed about batting ninth, just the fifth time in his long career he started a game doing so.

“To be at the bottom of the order, that was different for me,” Tulowitzki said with a smile. “That just goes to show you how good [the Yankees lineup] is. And it doesn’t really matter in this lineup. Everybody can hurt you from anywhere. It’s fun to be a part of it.”

Opening Judgments

Aaron Judge didn’t have the kind of game that creates headlines.

No heat-seekers off the wall, no 450-foot-plus homers.

But the rightfielder nonetheless was a constant presence, and pain for the Orioles, Thursday as he reached base four times.

Judge finished 2-for-3 with two walks and three runs, improving to 5-for-11 in three career Opening Day games. Luke Voit also reached base four times (1-for-1 with two walks and a hit-by-pitch). Voit and Judge are the first Yankees teammates to reach base at least four times on Opening Day since Alex Rodriguez and Hideki Matsui April 3, 2006 at Oakland.

In memoriam

The Yankees will wear black armbands on their left sleeves all season in honor of former righthander and pitching coach, Mel Stottlemyre, who passed away Jan. 13 at the age of 77.

“Just a really great guy,” Aaron Boone said before the game. “Obviously when I came here [as a player in 2003], he was the pitching coach and someone that just embraced you right away, made you feel a part of the team. So it’ll be an honor to wear that in his memory.”

Extra bases

Mariano Rivera threw out the ceremonial first pitch and, from the regulation pitching rubber, delivered a strike to Gary Sanchez that had a bit of heat on it. In the offseason Rivera became the first player unanimously elected to the Hall of Fame . . . Reliever Adam Ottavino became the first Yankee to wear uniform No. 0 in a game and the first Yankee to wear a single-digit uniform number since Derek Jeter’s retirement in 2014.