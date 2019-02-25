TAMPA, Fla.— Troy Tulowitzki didn’t hide his emotion during the game or in the clubhouse afterward.

The veteran shortstop, cut loose by the Blue Jays this offseason after missing last year recovering from double-heel surgery to remove bone spurs, led off Monday’s game against his former team and punched an 0-and-1 sinker from Long Island’s Marcus Stroman over the wall in right.

The homer, which came in his first exhibition game at-bat, set off a reaction not often seen in a spring training game, one that included Tulowitzki shouting toward the Toronto dugout as he rounded third.

“The biggest spring training homer I’ve ever hit,” Tulowitzki said with a laugh.

But his undertones were 100 percent serious.

“No doubt about it, it was definitely extra special,” Tulowitzki said by his locker as his new team finished off a 3-0 victory in its Grapefruit League home opener. “That was the team that basically told me I couldn’t play anymore. It’s spring training, it is what it is, but it was a big day for myself.”

A strained right hamstring, then a sprained right ankle, limited Tulowitzki to only 66 games in 2017 and he underwent the surgery on his heels in March 2018. The Blue Jays released Tulowitzki with $38 million on his contract in December and the Yankees, after seeing him in two different workouts — one private — signed him for the league minimum of $550,000 (the Blue Jays are on the hook for the $38 million).

Tulowitzki, 34, copped to his response rounding the bases.

“I play with emotions,” he said. “I care a lot about this game, I put a lot of work in. There were a lot of people who said, ‘forget about it.' Those people said I’d never make it back on a baseball field again … I got a little pumped out there. But anybody who tells you you’re done, you’re going to have a little extra fire.”

Stroman, a close friend of Tulowitzki’s, did not object to the outburst.

“That’s my guy, that’s one of my boys, so obviously I would always love to compete with him, I would always prefer him on my team,” Stroman said. “But like I said, I’m ecstatic to see him somewhere being healthy, back out there doing what Tulo can do. Because like I said, I know how much of a grind, and I know how tough it’s been for him over the past few years, and to see him back out there, full health, it’s really exciting.”

Tulowitzki, a five-time All-Star, said his primary inspiration to return to the field did not come from getting released — it was his son, Taz, who was in attendance Monday.

“My son’s 5 years-old, he was 3 the last time he was watching [me in] games and he doesn’t remember that,” Tulowitzki said. “So to get back out there and have him see me again, that was probably what I thought about each and every day. No one saw all the hard work that went into it. The people in my close circle, I think they understand what I went through. So today was emotional, and I definitely got a lot of texts from a lot of people so that was cool.”

Told that the Yankees have 19 regular-season games against the Blue Jays, he smiled again.

“Can’t wait,” he said. “Can’t wait. Today didn’t count but it counted for myself. It’ll be exciting.”