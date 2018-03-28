TORONTO — Tyler Austin said he’ll treat it like any other game.

That’s what the 26-year-old, who will be in the starting lineup for Thursday’s opener as the Yankees’ first baseman, is saying to himself anyway.

“I’m excited about it, but I don’t think it’s going to be any more nerve-wracking than any other game I’ve played in,” Austin said. “That’s just what I’m telling myself. Not going to think any more about it.”

Austin, who homered in the first at-bat of his big-league debut in August 2016, got this opportunity as a result of the surgery Greg Bird had on his right foot. Bird is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks and the plan is for the righty-hitting Austin and switch-hitting Neil Walker, who is starting at second Thursday, to each see time at first.

It has been an interesting couple of years for Austin, who was sent down last week before the Bird injury. Austin suffered a fractured left foot early in spring training 2017 and missed 54 games. Shortly after coming back, he strained his right hamstring and missed 37 more games.

“Night and day,” Austin said when asked to compare his abilities at first base a year ago to what they are now. “I’ve worked extremely hard to get better every day over there. I feel like I’ve made a lot of strides over there.”

Holder ‘humbled’

When the Yankees chose to go with 13 pitchers out of camp that meant righthander Jonathan Holder would be on the Opening Day roster for a second straight season.

“I’m humbled that I was chosen to be in the bullpen,” said the 24-year-old Holder, who posted a 1.64 ERA in eight spring games. “And excited to help the team any way I can to win and to learn from some of the guys in the bullpen that I think can have a big impact on me and the way I pitched.”