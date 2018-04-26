The final verdict on Tyler Austin’s suspension is imminent for his role in the Yankees-Red Sox brawl on April 11.

Austin was in the starting lineup at first base Thursday when the Yankees hosted the Twins in the finale of a four-game series.

Austin was hit by a pitch from Red Sox reliever in the seventh inning and charged the mound at Fenway Park. Austin was given a five-game suspension, which he appealed. Kelly, who was suspended for six games, also appealed. Appeals often result in a game or two being dropped from the original suspension.

“I think we’ll find out soon, but that’s me speculating,’’ Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. “Actually, I’m not as surprised. I was at the hearing and they said probably middle or later part of [this week]. And I think part of that was coinciding with the Kelly hearing and having to decide on the appeal, so, hopefully, we’ll know something here real soon I would expect.’’

After the game, the Yankees are headed on the road for three games with the Angels and four against the Astros.

“The timing’s not perfect, obviously,’’ Boone said. “He’s been a really important player to us. We’re getting ready to go to Anaheim where we’re going to face two lefties [Andrew Heaney and Tyler Skaggs] and we really like him against lefties, obviously, so, but that is the situation we’re in right now.’’

Austin has nine hits in his last 25 at-bats with two home runs, four doubles and 10 runs batted in.