HOUSTON — The Yankees’ 25-man roster is whole again.

Tyler Austin finished serving his four-game suspension Monday night and returned Tuesday night, starting at first base.

“I want to be in the field and helping the team,” Austin said before Tuesday’s game.

Austin, who leads all AL rookies with five homers and 16 RBIs, accompanied the team to the West Coast and was with the Yankees before the games. But once the games started, Austin returned to the hotel.

“It’s horrible,” Austin said of watching on TV. “And I really hurt the team because we were a guy short.”

Austin was suspended five games after charging Red Sox reliever Joe Kelly during an April 11 game at Fenway Park. Austin appealed and his penalty was reduced to four games. Kelly’s appeal of a six-game ban was denied.

“Twenty-five guys,” Aaron Boone said of again having a full roster. “I love that. Excited to have him back. Obviously he’s played really well for us. Hopefully he can get in there and have an impact.”

Astros reject accusation

Cleveland righthander Trevor Bauer and Houston righty Lance McCullers Jr. got into a Twitter spat over the former’s insinuation Astros pitchers are doctoring the baseball to achieve a higher spin rate.

“Guys use stuff to try and help with grip and whatever, but I don’t think anything, in my view, fishy is going on,” Boone said. “I think you have to give credit where it’s due. This organization [the Astros] has been really good at taking talented guys and helping them go to another level.”

Astros players mostly refrained from comment, but their manager did not.

“Honestly, I roll my eyes at it,” A.J. Hinch said. “I do think people need to sweep their own front porch and deal with their own situations rather than throw accusations that are unfounded. I know Twitter considers itself the police of the world. But in this situation, it’s time to get to baseball . . . Our guys are pretty good. They don’t deserve to be thrown under the bus like that.”

Frazier on the move

After playing four games with High-A Tampa, Clint Frazier, out since suffering a concussion Feb. 24, was set to begin a rehab assignment of undetermined length with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Tuesday.

“We know the talent,” Boone said. “Honestly, it will just be something we evaluate based on our team needs, based on how he’s performing, but we know we have somebody that’s capable of impacting our club and know we have a good option there.”

Hale agrees to deal

The Yankees agreed to terms with righthander David Hale on a minor-league contract on Tuesday. He will report to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.