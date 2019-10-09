Twins' Tyler Duffey no fan of Yankees fans

Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey didn’t enjoy his recent trip to New York. And not just because he left town after the first two games of the Yankees’ three-game AL Division Series sweep with a 21.60 ERA.

Duffey, a 28-year-old righthander, took several shots at Yankees fans in a story published by The Athletic.

“I’m trying to think of a nice way to say it,” Duffey said of Yankees fans. “They hate you for no reason, which is what you want.”

Also, Duffey said: “Boston’s fun, they’re baseball fans. Yankee fans, they just hate people.”

Duffey pitched in both ALDS games at Yankee Stadium and allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings. He pitched a scoreless inning in Game 1, but gave up a grand slam to Didi Gregorius that turned Game 2 into a rout.

Duffey did not appear in the series finale on Monday at Target Field.