Twins' Tyler Duffey no fan of Yankees fans

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Tyler Duffey is taken out of game after giving up a grand slam to Yankees shortstop Didi Gregorius in Game 2 of the ALDS on October 5, 2019 at Yankee Stadium. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Anthony Rieber anthony.rieber@newsday.com @AnthonyRieber
Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey didn’t enjoy his recent trip to New York. And not just because he left town after the first two games of the Yankees’ three-game AL Division Series sweep with a 21.60 ERA.

Duffey, a 28-year-old righthander, took several shots at Yankees fans in a story published by The Athletic.

“I’m trying to think of a nice way to say it,” Duffey said of Yankees fans. “They hate you for no reason, which is what you want.”

Also, Duffey said: “Boston’s fun, they’re baseball fans. Yankee fans, they just hate people.”

Duffey pitched in both ALDS games at Yankee Stadium and allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings. He pitched a scoreless inning in Game 1, but gave up a grand slam to Didi Gregorius that turned Game 2 into a rout.

Duffey did not appear in the series finale on Monday at Target Field.

Newsday columnist Anthony Rieber

Anthony Rieber covers baseball, as well as the NFL, NBA and NHL, for the sports department. He has worked at Newsday since Aug. 31, 1998, and has been in his current position since July 5, 2004.

