FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tyler Wade was all but certain to make the Yankees’ 25-man roster out of camp until he suddenly wasn’t.

Wade was told Sunday he'll start the season with Triple A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

The 24-year-old didn’t attempt to hide his anger and disappointment, which were in equal supply, after the Yankees concluded their Grapefruit League season with a 5-3 victory over the Twins Sunday at Hammond Stadium.

None of which short-term, or maybe long-term, is going to help him organizationally.

“It kind of blindsided me,” said Wade, who went 1-for-3 Sunday to finish the spring hitting .320 with an .878 OPS in 19 games.

When he was told he sounded “[ticked off]” Wade replied: “Very.”

Aaron Boone said the versatile Wade, a natural infielder whom the Yankees started having play all three outfield spots the last three years of his development, was in line to make the roster.

But that changed late Saturday afternoon when the Yankees, in the need of outfield depth with Aaron Hicks set to start the season on the injured list, acquired Mike Tauchman, a natural outfielder who can play all three positions there, from the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting and throwing Tauchman, 28, will join the Yankees in Washington for their exhibition finale Monday night.

“I didn’t think it was a problem,” Wade said of his reaction when he heard about the Tauchman trade. “Just the way I performed this spring, I did everything they asked me to do. I played well. I made the adjustments offensively, and now it’s my defense that’s not good enough.”

Asked what Boone’s message was, Wade said: “That they need a real outfielder. Apparently, I’m not.”

Boone did not recall the conversation the same way.

“I even told Tyler I could see a situation where when we get healthier, he becomes more of a realistic option because of his versatility, but no issues with his defense,” Boone said. “In fact, it’s only grown in my eyes.”

Boone also said “he’s going to be here at some point” this season and help the Yankees, but that did not make Wade feel any better.

“I don’t think anything can make me feel better right now to be honest with you,” Wade said. “I just wanted to break with the team and I thought my performance offensively and defensively showed that.”