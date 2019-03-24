TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Evening
SEARCH
47° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Yankees' Tyler Wade not happy after being 'blindsided' by demotion to minors

Wade, 24, a natural infielder who has learned all three outfield positions, didn't attempt to hide his anger and disappointment after getting sent to Triple A on Sunday.

Yankees Tyler Wade knocks a double in the

Yankees Tyler Wade knocks a double in the 2nd inning of their spring training game against the Boston Red Sox at Jet Blue Park at Fenway South in Fort Meyers, Florida, on Feb. 23, 2019. Photo Credit: Newsday/Thomas A. Ferrara

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tyler Wade was all but certain to make the Yankees’ 25-man roster out of camp until he suddenly wasn’t. 

Wade was told Sunday he'll start the season with Triple A Scranton/Wilkes Barre.

The 24-year-old didn’t attempt to hide his anger and disappointment, which were in equal supply, after the Yankees concluded their Grapefruit League season with a 5-3 victory over the Twins Sunday at Hammond Stadium.

None of which short-term, or maybe long-term, is going to help him organizationally.

“It kind of blindsided me,” said Wade, who went 1-for-3 Sunday to finish the spring hitting .320 with an .878 OPS in 19 games.

When he was told he sounded “[ticked off]” Wade replied: “Very.”

Aaron Boone said the versatile Wade, a natural infielder whom the Yankees started having play all three outfield spots the last three years of his development, was in line to make the roster.

But that changed late Saturday afternoon when the Yankees, in the need of outfield depth with Aaron Hicks set to start the season on the injured list, acquired Mike Tauchman, a natural outfielder who can play all three positions there, from the Rockies.

The lefty-hitting and throwing Tauchman, 28, will join the Yankees in Washington for their exhibition finale Monday night.

“I didn’t think it was a problem,” Wade said of his reaction when he heard about the Tauchman trade. “Just the way I performed this spring, I did everything they asked me to do. I played well. I made the adjustments offensively, and now it’s my defense that’s not good enough.”

Asked what Boone’s message was, Wade said: “That they need a real outfielder. Apparently, I’m not.”

Boone did not recall the conversation the same way.

“I even told Tyler I could see a situation where when we get healthier, he becomes more of a realistic option because of his versatility, but no issues with his defense,” Boone said. “In fact, it’s only grown in my eyes.”

Boone also said “he’s going to be here at some point” this season and help the Yankees, but that did not make Wade feel any better.

“I don’t think anything can make me feel better right now to be honest with you,” Wade said. “I just wanted to break with the team and I thought my performance offensively and defensively showed that.”

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Noah Syndergaard has no desire to go to Thor slams Mets' travel plans, deGrom stalemate
Yankees manager Aaron Boone in the dugout before Boone: Yankees are better than last year at this time
New York Mets catcher Wilson Ramos during a Mets' Ramos' right hand OK after being hit by wild pitch
Stew Leonard, Jr., President and CEO of Stew '69 Mets hope Seaver can attend street renaming
Knicks center DeAndre Jordan wipes his face on Clippers don't use youth as excuse, hand Knicks 60th loss
Robin Lehner #40 of the Islanders defends the Islanders shut out Coyotes as Lehner saves 31