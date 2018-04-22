TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
56° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Tyler Wade optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre

Aaron Boone believes Wade needs to go down and get his offense going.

Tyler Wade of the Yankees follows through on

Tyler Wade of the Yankees follows through on a second inning run scoring ground out against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on Thursday, Apr. 19, 2018. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
Print

There’s always another side when a top prospect gets called up.

And so the other side Sunday to Gleyber Torres making his big-league debut was second baseman Tyler Wade.

Wade, who added 15 pounds in the offseason then played terrific all of spring training in winning a spot on the 25-man roster, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Torres’ play in the minors pushed him into the picture but the performance of the 23-year-old Wade, whom the organization remains high on, made the Yankees decision easier. Though he did fine in the field, playing primarily at second base, Wade hit .086 in 13 games.

“Obviously disappointed, a little frustrated,” Aaron Boone said of Wade’s reaction to the news. “Didn’t get it going offensively here and then had the couple days where he was under the weather.”

Additionally, Ronald Torreyes’ bat got him more playing time of late, at the expense of Wade.

“We were playing a little bit of a hot hand [with Torreyes] so the opportunities weren’t really there for him this past week,” Boone said. “But it doesn’t change how we look at him long-term and the value we think he brings, especially with his versatility. But we feel he needs to go down and gain some traction offensively.”

Yes in-Didi at home

Didi Gregorius has hit all six of his homers at the Stadium and is hitting .410 with 16 RBI, a .538 OPB and 1.513 OPS in 12 games at home this season.

Frazier progress

Boone said Clint Frazier, out since sustaining a concussion Feb. 23, is expected to start a rehab assignment Monday or Tuesday with High-A Tampa.

Extra bases

Austin Romine’s two-out, two-run double in the second inning gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead and improved the catcher to 5-for-9 with six RBIs with RISP this season . . . The Yankees, who are tied with the Rangers for the AL lead in errors with 18, made it a season-best three straight games without an error Sunday . . . Righthander David Hale, a Princeton product who has appeared in 66 big-league games the last four years in stints with Atlanta and Colorado, was called up from Triple-A. Jace Peterson was DFA’d.

Newsday

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

New York Sports

The Yankees' Gleyber Torres warms up before the Gleyber Torres starts at 2B for Yanks
Atlanta Braves fans look out over the covered Eiland: Walks to blame for relievers’ struggles
New York Yankees third baseman Miguel Andujar hits Severino, Andujar lead Baby Bombers to win
Host Bryant Gumbel talks with Marlins CEO and Bryant Gumbel goes one-on-one with Derek Jeter
Dellin Betances and Gary Sanchez of the Yankees Rieber: Mound visit rule is altering communication
The Mets' Jacob deGrom pitches against the Braves Bullpen blows deGrom's gem as Mets lose walk-off