There’s always another side when a top prospect gets called up.

And so the other side Sunday to Gleyber Torres making his big-league debut was second baseman Tyler Wade.

Wade, who added 15 pounds in the offseason then played terrific all of spring training in winning a spot on the 25-man roster, was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Torres’ play in the minors pushed him into the picture but the performance of the 23-year-old Wade, whom the organization remains high on, made the Yankees decision easier. Though he did fine in the field, playing primarily at second base, Wade hit .086 in 13 games.

“Obviously disappointed, a little frustrated,” Aaron Boone said of Wade’s reaction to the news. “Didn’t get it going offensively here and then had the couple days where he was under the weather.”

Additionally, Ronald Torreyes’ bat got him more playing time of late, at the expense of Wade.

“We were playing a little bit of a hot hand [with Torreyes] so the opportunities weren’t really there for him this past week,” Boone said. “But it doesn’t change how we look at him long-term and the value we think he brings, especially with his versatility. But we feel he needs to go down and gain some traction offensively.”

Yes in-Didi at home

Didi Gregorius has hit all six of his homers at the Stadium and is hitting .410 with 16 RBI, a .538 OPB and 1.513 OPS in 12 games at home this season.

Frazier progress

Boone said Clint Frazier, out since sustaining a concussion Feb. 23, is expected to start a rehab assignment Monday or Tuesday with High-A Tampa.

Extra bases

Austin Romine’s two-out, two-run double in the second inning gave the Yankees a 3-0 lead and improved the catcher to 5-for-9 with six RBIs with RISP this season . . . The Yankees, who are tied with the Rangers for the AL lead in errors with 18, made it a season-best three straight games without an error Sunday . . . Righthander David Hale, a Princeton product who has appeared in 66 big-league games the last four years in stints with Atlanta and Colorado, was called up from Triple-A. Jace Peterson was DFA’d.