Aaron Boone will talk with unvaccinated Yankees ahead of series in Toronto

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone answers questions

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone answers questions at spring training baseball news conference, Sunday, March 13, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) Credit: AP/John Raoux

By Erik Boland erik.boland@newsday.com @eboland11
TAMPA, Fla. — In acknowledging "we still have a few guys, at least, that aren't vaccinated," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said there is some concern regarding the Canadian law that prohibits unvaccinated players from participating in games in the country.

Though stating a couple of times "it’s a personal choice," Boone said he will talk to the unvaccinated.

"If it's something that becomes an issue, yeah, I would have conversations with guys," said Boone, whose team isn’t scheduled to play its first series in Toronto until May 2-4. "I have people in my life that make choices on both sides. And I understand it's one of those things that’s kind of polarized us, unfortunately, as a nation, as a world. So I'll certainly communicate with our guys, but in the end, it's a personal decision."

Welcome back

Among the 14 non-roster invitees brought into camp was lefthander Manny Banuelos, 31, a one-time top pitching prospect in the sport who had an electrifying spring training in 2011 but whose career soon was beset by injuries. The Yankees signed him to a minor-league deal in February.

Another Gardy party?

Though to this point there hasn’t been serious dialogue between the two sides and it probably could be categorized as a long shot, Boone said of the possibility of 38-year-old Brett Gardner returning for a 15th season in pinstripes: "I would never say it's closed.''

Newsday columnist Erik Boland

Erik Boland started in Newsday's sports department in 2002. He covered high school and college sports, then shifted to the Jets beat. He has covered the Yankees since 2009.

