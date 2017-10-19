HOUSTON — If the Yankees close out the Astros on Friday night, things may get a lot hotter in the World Series.

The Dodgers went into Thursday night with a 3-1 series lead over the Cubs in the National League Championship Series. Game 1 of the World Series is scheduled for Tuesday night at the home of the NL champions.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

If it’s the Dodgers, the weather forecast for Los Angeles Tuesday calls for a high of 101 degrees — or about the same as the miles per hour of an Aroldis Chapman fastball.

Game times in L.A. would be about 5 p.m. local time, so it should be a wee bit cooler for the first pitch. The forecast calls for a high of 95 on Wednesday for Game 2.

If the Cubs come back and the World Series opens at Wrigley Field? Game-time temperatures are forecast to be around 50 degrees — or lower.

Vote

Yankees vs. Astros: Who wins the ALCS?

Yankees in 6 Yankees in 7 Astros in 7

Show results