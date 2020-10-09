Whitey Ford photos

Photos of Yankees legend and Hall of Famer Whitey Ford.

New York Yankees' pitcher Whitey Ford, left, only has eyes for this girlfriend Joan Foran as Yankees' manager Casey Stengel laughs during a victory celebration in New York, Oct. 7, 1950. Ford won his first World Series start earlier in the day as Yanks beat the Phillies the 1950 World Championship.

Yankees lefthander Whitey Ford before making a record 32nd World Series -- in his 12th World Series -- on Oct. 7, 1964 against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Whitey Ford, left, of the New York Yankees and Sandy Koufax of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the opposing pitchers in the first World Series game in New York on October 6, 1963, pose together before the start of today's fourth game in Los Angeles in which they again started on the mound for their respective teams.

Whitey Ford, New York Yankee pitcher, holds the Cy Young trophy awarded him as the best pitcher in baseball in 1961. The presentation was made the night of June 12, 1962 at Yankee Stadium in New York by baseball commissioner Ford Frick.

Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford, left, and Satchel Paige, star Negro League pitcher and former major leaguer, swap pitching talk on steps of the Yankee dugout on August 17, 1961.

Ex-Yankee star Joe DiMaggio talks with former teammates Whitey Ford, left, and Yogi Berra, right, at 38th annual dinner of New York Chapter of the Baseball Writers Association of America held at Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York on Jan. 29, 1961.

New York Yankees' lefthanded pitcher Whitey Ford is shown during the first game of a doubleheader against the Baltimore Orioles in Baltimore, May 24, 1959.

From left, the Yankees' pitching staff of Bob Turley, Whitey Ford, Tom Sturdivant, Bobby Shantz and Bob Grim on Sept. 5, 1957.

This is how Whitey Ford, May 17, 1956, great New York pitcher, appears to catcher Yogi Berra, as the young southpaw comes up close for a confab before returning to the mound.

Ed "Whitey" Ford, New York Yankees' pitcher, who was drafted, gets some experience with a field radio at the Army Signal Corps School at Fort Monmouth, New Jersey, April 11, 1952. Ford is taking a radio repair course at the school.

New York Yankees' pitcher Whitey Ford, foreground, seems to have all the instructors he can handle as ballplayers began practicing for the 18th Annual National Baseball Players' Golf Tournament in Miami, Fla., Feb. 12, 1958. From left to right: Billy Martin, Yogi Berra, Ford, Mickey Mantle and Darrell Johnson.

Allie Reynolds, left, Whitey Ford, center, and Eddie Lopat get together at the New York Yankees spring training camp in St. Petersburg, Fla., Feb. 27, 1954, shortly after Ford signed his contract.

New York Yankees pitcher pitches against the Baltimore Orioles on opening day at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 11, 1963.

Ed "Whitey" Ford, the sensational rookie pitching star of the New York Yankees, poses September 27, 1950.

Young pitcher Whitey Ford practices with the New York Yankees at their spring training camp at St. Petersburg, Fla., March 9, 1950.

New York Yankees' Whitey Ford, left, and Billy Loes of the Baltimore Orioles are shown prior to the start of the opening game at Yankee Stadium in New York, April 18, 1958.

Whitey Ford, former New York Yankees' pitcher who is now in the Army, helps his new bride Joan Foran cut their wedding cake at a reception following their marriage at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church in Astoria on April 14, 1951.

Whitey Ford of the New York Yankees as he pitched a five-hitter against the Chicago White Sox for his 13th victory of the year, July 4, 1963, in the first game of a doubleheader, in New York.

New York Yankees' pitcher Whitey Ford is shown in the Yankees' dressing room following the Yanks' defeat of the Washington Senators after a night game, May 1, 1964.

Yankees pitcher Whitey Ford throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the third World Series game at Yankee Stadium on Oct. 8, 1960.

Yankees greats, Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford throw out the 1st ceremonital pitch. Game 1 World Series, the New York Yankees host the Florida Marlins at Yankee Stadium on Saturdday, October 18, 2003.

Yogi Berra (L) and Whitey Ford wave to the crowd during the Yankees 67th Old Timers day prior to a game against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on June 23 2013.

Former New York Yankees Whitey Ford is introduced during the 68th Annual 2014 Old-Timers Day pre-game ceremonies at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2014 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Yogi Berra,Whitey Ford and Reggie Jackson during the New York Yankees 65th Old Timer's Day prior to their game against the Colorado Rockies at Yankee Stadium on June 25, 2011.

Hall of Famer Whitey Ford during the Baseball Hall of Fame inductions in Cooperstown, N.Y., on Sunday, July 24, 2011. (AP Photo/Mike Groll)

Whitey Ford, who was unable to make it to the stadium, is introduced on the video board during Old Timer's Day at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Ed Whitey Ford, pitcher for the New York Yankees, poses in March 1960. (AP Photo)

Mickey Mantle, left, and Whitey Ford pose together in New York City after being named to the Baseball Hall of Fame, Jan. 17, 1974.

Former New York Yankees great Whitey Ford is introduced during Old-Timers' Day at Yankee Stadium on June 12, 2016.