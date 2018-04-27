ANAHEIM, Calif. — It’s a scenario that Aaron Boone isn’t quite ready to contemplate.

Brandon Drury played in a second rehab game Friday night, and although there still is no timetable for his return, the third baseman seems to be progressing.

What does that mean for Miguel Andujar, who has starred at the plate since taking over everyday duties at third?

“These are decisions and problems that we welcome,” Boone said with a smile before Friday night’s game against the Angels. “So we’ll just tackle them as they come, but we’re not at that point yet.”

Andujar entered Friday leading all big-league rookies in extra-base hits with 13. He accomplished much of that during a torrid seven-game stretch April 13-23 in which he had eight doubles, three homers and a triple. Andujar was 14-for-36 (.389) on the Yankees’ recent 10-game homestand.

Drury started the season as the everyday third baseman but went to the disabled list on April 7 with migraines and blurry vision.

When asked where he falls philosophically on the old sports line about players not losing their jobs because of an injury, Boone prudently didn’t answer the question.

“Every situation’s unique,” he said. “Miggy has taken every advantage of his opportunity and proven that he can play up here and proven that he looks like he’s going to be a guy that’s going to hit in our lineup for a long time. But nothing’s changed in our view of Brandon Drury, either. We traded for him because not only has he had a nice start to his career, but we think there’s even more in there. We feel like we’re sitting there with two major league starting players and we’ll have to make decisions as the days unfold, but we’re not quite there yet.”