The Yankees are betting on a little October atmosphere to break Luke Voit out of his gigantic funk.

Voit, who was on the bubble after ending the regular season on a 1-for-33 slump, squeaked by and onto the ALDS roster, which officially was announced ahead of Friday’s Game 1 against the Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mike Ford, the other backup first base possibility, was the odd man out despite ending the season 7-for-12 with a homer and hitting .353 in September.

Voit's final season numbers included slashing .263/.378/.464 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs.

“We decided Edwin [Encarnacion, coming back from a left oblique injury] was good to go, and obviously he was going to be in our lineup and look at him as our DH,” Aaron Boone said. “Then you're talking about filling out more of a bench role and just felt like the right-handed element with Luke probably made a little more realistic pinch-hit option. [He] probably wouldn't hit for any of our right-handed hitters, necessarily.”

“Certainly, Luke's body of work and what we believe he can still provide is certainly in there, but a tough decision, and that's credit to Fordy for how well he's performed.”

Cameron Maybin and Tyler Wade also made the roster, which is carrying 12 pitches (the bullpen had four days of rest). Lefty Tyler Lyons also made the cut over Stephen Tarpley.

“I feel like, by and large, he did really well [against left-handed hitters], and we saw him have a lot of success and lefties not necessarily see the ball real well against him,” Boone said of Lyons. “So we do think there's some spots for him in this series that makes some sense.This is a guy that, even though wasn't with us for a long time, spent a lot of time in the minor leagues this year. This is a guy with a lot of major league experience, and I feel like he was the right guy – you know, especially when we didn't have CC [Sabathia], he was the right guy to round out the rotation.”