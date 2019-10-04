TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Why the Yankees went with Luke Voit over Mike Ford for ALDS roster

Luke Voit of the New York Yankees works

Luke Voit of the New York Yankees works out at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Laura Albanese laura.albanese@newsday.com @AlbaneseLaura
Print

The Yankees are betting on a little October atmosphere to break Luke Voit out of his gigantic funk.

Voit, who was on the bubble after ending the regular season on a 1-for-33 slump, squeaked by and onto the ALDS roster, which officially was announced ahead of Friday’s Game 1 against the Twins at Yankee Stadium. Mike Ford, the other backup first base possibility, was the odd man out despite ending the season 7-for-12 with a homer and hitting .353 in September.

Voit's final season numbers included slashing .263/.378/.464 with 21 homers and 62 RBIs.

“We decided Edwin [Encarnacion, coming back from a left oblique injury] was good to go, and obviously he was going to be in our lineup and look at him as our DH,” Aaron Boone said. “Then you're talking about filling out more of a bench role and just felt like the right-handed element with Luke probably made a little more realistic pinch-hit option. [He] probably wouldn't hit for any of our right-handed hitters, necessarily.”

“Certainly, Luke's body of work and what we believe he can still provide is certainly in there, but a tough decision, and that's credit to Fordy for how well he's performed.”

Cameron Maybin and Tyler Wade also made the roster, which is carrying 12 pitches (the bullpen had four days of rest). Lefty Tyler Lyons also made the cut over Stephen Tarpley.

“I feel like, by and large, he did really well [against left-handed hitters], and we saw him have a lot of success and lefties not necessarily see the ball real well against him,” Boone said of Lyons. “So we do think there's some spots for him in this series that makes some sense.This is a guy that, even though wasn't with us for a long time, spent a lot of time in the minor leagues this year. This is a guy with a lot of major league experience, and I feel like he was the right guy – you know, especially when we didn't have CC [Sabathia], he was the right guy to round out the rotation.”

Newsday sports writer Laura Albanese.

Laura Albanese is a general assignment sports reporter; she began at Newsday in 2007 as an intern.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Mets manager Mickey Callaway in the dugout against Mickey Callaway: Getting fired 'certainly stings a bit'
New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge during a Yankees, Twins announce lineups for ALDS Game 1
Saquon Barkley of the New York Giants looks Barkley won't return for Giants this Sunday
Jacob Trouba will be paired with Libor Hajek Quinn swaps defensive pairings despite win
Anders Lee skates during Islanders training camp at Best: Many seem unsure of Isles, but Isles don't care
Marcus Morris feels that what Knicks lack in Knicks want to bring toughness back to Garden
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search