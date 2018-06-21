TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Evening
74° Good Evening
SportsBaseballYankees

Will Brett Gardner be a Yankee next season?

He’ll be 35 in August and the club has a $12-million option for 2019.

Brett Gardner of the Yankees looks on after

Brett Gardner of the Yankees looks on after striking out against the Astros at Yankee Stadium on May 28. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Steven Marcus steven.marcus@newsday.com @newsdaymarcus
Print

Brett Gardner spent several years fending off questions about trade rumors. Now, the conversation changes.

Will Gardner, who turns 35 Aug. 24, fit into the Yankees plans beyond this year? The club holds a $12-million option for 2019.

“That’s a long ways away. I try to worry about today and this season,’’ Gardner said Thursday. “I’ve always said for me it’s best to stay healthy, try to get over this knee thing and get back to playing every day and that will take care of itself.’’

Gardner has not played since last Saturday when the leftfielder was diagnosed with inflammation in his right knee.

Aaron Boone expects Gardner to return against the Rays in Tampa when the Yankees begin a three-game series Friday night. The manager did hedge slightly because of the artificial surface in Tampa.

The usual starting outfield has Gardner in left, Aaron HIcks in center and Giancarlo Stanton or Aaron Judge in right. It is the presence of Clint Frazier, who made his first big-league start in center and had two hits in the 4-3 victory over the Mariners, that may have the most immediate impact on Gardner.

The options with Frazier? Trade him by July in a deal for a starting pitcher or open an outfield spot in 2019. That presumably would be in left. A young, inexpensive player vs. a somewhat hefty salary for an aging Gardner, who is in his 11th season with the Yankees. Frazier said he wants to stay with the Yankees “even if it means going up and down,’’ to Triple-A.

Gardner said, “I love it here. I’ve never been shy about saying that. Hopefully, I’ll play for a few more years and hopefully that’ll be here.’’

Cole to the disabled list

Reliever A.J. Cole, who pitched two perfect innings against the Mariners on Tuesday, was placed on the disabled list with a left neck strain. Boone said Cole was playing catch Wednesday and pinched a nerve. Cole was replaced by righthander Luis Cessa, who had been sidelined with an oblique strain . . . Boone said Masahiro Tanaka (hamstrings) threw off flat ground and will accompany the team to Tampa, where he is expected to throw a bullpen Sunday.

Newsday

Steven Marcus started at Newsday in 1972 and has covered high school, college and professional sports. He is a voting member of the Baseball Writers Association of America.

New York Sports

Yankees rightfielder Aaron Judge rounds the bases on Judge, Andujar homer as Yanks sweep Mariners
New York Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino delivers Severino improves to 11-2 without his best stuff
The Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton, left, Clint Frazier, center Lennon: Yanks add M’s to list of shell-shocked teams
The Mets' Jose Bautista, right, argues with home Mets lose third straight to Rockies
Dwight Howard won't play a game for the Report: Nets, Howard to negotiate a buyout
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson makes the grab Jets’ Anderson pleads no contest to 5 charges