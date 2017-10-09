If Game 4 of the ALDS against the Indians on Monday night requires the Yankees to use a closer, Joe Girardi will have a decision to make. One that he irritably confronted when asked Sunday night.

Chapman had just thrown 34 pitches in a five-out save to close out the Indians in a 1-0 victory.

Girardi left the post-game news conference and was asked if Chapman would be available.

“I don’t know,” he answered brusquely. “I have to see how he feels.’’

Pitching coach Larry Rothschild said, “It’s that time of year, so. Normally I would just tell you no, but we’ll see.’’

Chapman, through his translator, said “I’ll do everything I can to prepare.’’

advertisement | advertise on newsday

The fallback option could be Dellin Betances. “I’ll be ready, I’m sure Chappy will be ready, the guy’s an animal,’’ Betances said. “He works so hard for this opportunity right now. When my name is called upon I’ll try to do my job.We keep fighting. We’re a resilient group here. We keep fighting no matter the obstacles. Every day is a elimination game so we’ll be ready to go.’’

According to The Weather Channel, there’s at least a 50-percent chance of rain in the Bronx from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08. If Monday night’s game is postponed, it would be played Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.