HOUSTON — Things may get a lot hotter if the Yankees play the Dodgers in the World Series.

Game 1 of the so-called Fall Classic is scheduled for Tuesday night at Dodgers Stadium. The weather forecast for Tuesday calls for a high of 101 degrees — or about the same as the miles per hour of an Aroldis Chapman fastball.

Some like it hot . . . but not that hot.

“We should easily see temps reaching 100 degrees across a pretty wide area in L.A. and Ventura counties, with the warmest day being Tuesday,” said a report by the National Weather Service.

First pitch in L.A. will be 5:09 p.m. local time, according to the schedule released by Major League Baseball on Friday. So it should be a wee bit cooler than 101.

The forecast calls for a high of 96 on Wednesday for Game 2. Game time is also set for 5:09 p.m. local time.

The three middle games as scheduled for Oct. 27-29 in the home of the American League champions. Game times are set for 8:09 for Games 3 and 4 and 8:16 for Game 5, if needed.

The forecast for New York for those three days calls for highs of around 68-70 degrees with evening lows in the 50s.

Games 6 and 7, if needed, will be back in Los Angeles on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, with local start times of 5:09 and 5:10 p.m., respectively. The long-range forecast calls for daytime highs in the mid-70s.