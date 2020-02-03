Yankee Stadium is adding two more gathering areas for baseball and soccer fans to catch the action while away from their seats in 2020.

Located on the main level in the 200 sections, the Stella Artois Landing and the Michelob Ultra Clubhouse will be accessible to fans with game day tickets anywhere in the Stadium for Yankees and NYCFC home games for the upcoming season, the Yankees announced Monday.

“The Stella Artois Landing and Michelob Ultra Clubhouse were conceptualized and built with input from our guests, who have consistently asked us for more social locations to enjoy,” said Yankees senior vice president Marty Greenspun in a news release. “Fans in attendance have clearly gravitated toward these types of settings, and we look forward to providing even more communal gathering spots for our fans to thoroughly engage with the game in a socially-focused style.”

The Stella Artois Landing will span the tops of Sections 232A and 232B in the leftfield corner, while the Michelob Ultra Clubhouse will be located across the ballpark in the rightfield corner atop Sections 207 and 208.

In addition to their in-game use, both areas will be available to reserve as pregame party spaces for groups of 20 or more people.

The two new landings join a host of other fan-friendly areas at the Stadium to open in recent years, including other party decks in the centerfield bleachers and upper level, a sports bar on the field level and a children's play area in the upper level.